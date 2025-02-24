Taylor Montgomery betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Taylor Montgomery of the United States hits a tee shot on the sixth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Taylor Montgomery enters play in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches from Feb. 27 - March 2 after a 45th-place finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Montgomery finished 60th (with a score of 3-under) in his only appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in recent years (in 2024).
- When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
- Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.
Montgomery's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|60
|71-69-73-68
|-3
Montgomery's recent performances
- In his last five events, Montgomery has an average finish of 59th.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Montgomery has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Taylor Montgomery has averaged 304.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Montgomery has an average of 0.506 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Montgomery is averaging -1.258 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings
- Montgomery's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.352 last season ranked 184th on TOUR, and his 49.1% driving accuracy average ranked 184th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Montgomery had a -0.442 mark that ranked 165th on TOUR. He ranked 183rd with a 60.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Montgomery registered a 0.866 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranked second with a putts-per-round average of 27.80, and he ranked 85th by breaking par 24.59% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|171
|289.7
|304.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|183
|60.49%
|62.96%
|Putts Per Round
|2
|27.80
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|85
|24.59%
|22.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|124
|15.12%
|15.12%
Montgomery's best finishes
- Montgomery participated in 21 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 11 times.
- Last season Montgomery's best performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he shot 12-under and finished 11th.
- Montgomery compiled 325 points last season, which ranked him 116th in the FedExCup standings.
Montgomery's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Montgomery put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 41st in the field at 0.499. In that event, he finished 13th.
- Montgomery posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.116.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Montgomery's best mark last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.040.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Montgomery delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.599 (his best mark last season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 11th in that event.
- Montgomery recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 11th in the field.
Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|184
|-1.352
|0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-0.442
|-1.838
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|33
|0.224
|0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|0.866
|0.506
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|163
|-0.704
|-1.258
Montgomery's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|60
|71-69-73-68
|-3
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|11
|68-70-68-70
|-12
|160
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|81
|+9
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-73
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|80
|+9
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|65-68-77-70
|-8
|10
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|74
|66-71-72-74
|+3
|3
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|64
|68-74-70-73
|-3
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|42
|69-72-66-69
|-6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|69-68-69-70
|-4
|4
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|58
|72-66-68-72
|-10
|5
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|69
|71-69-72-72
|E
|3
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|45
|70-66-68-72
|-8
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.