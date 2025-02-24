Taylor Montgomery betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

In his last five events, Montgomery has an average finish of 59th.

He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.

Montgomery has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Taylor Montgomery has averaged 304.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Montgomery has an average of 0.506 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.