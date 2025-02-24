Taylor Dickson betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Taylor Dickson plays his shot on from 18th tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Taylor Dickson looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld at Vidanta Vallarta when he tees off in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, for the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches .
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In the past five years, this is Dickson's first time playing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Austin Eckroat finished with 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Eckroat also posted numbers of 292.3 in average driving distance (45th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (sixth).
Dickson's recent performances
- Dickson has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Dickson has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Taylor Dickson has averaged 293.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dickson is averaging -0.618 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Dickson is averaging -2.192 Strokes Gained: Total.
Dickson's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|282.8
|293.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.06%
|66.30%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|31.00
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|13.89%
|19.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.50%
|17.04%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Dickson's best finishes
- Dickson played one tournament last season, and he did not finish in the top-10.
- Last season Dickson put up his best performance at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished 69th with a score of 2-over (24 shots back of the winner).
Dickson's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Dickson put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking 70th in the field at -5.184. In that event, he finished 69th.
- Dickson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.180.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dickson's best mark last season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 62nd in the field with a mark of -1.589.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dickson recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -2.399, his best mark last season. That ranked him 61st in the field (he finished 69th in that event).
- Dickson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-6.993) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him 69th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 69th.
Dickson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.967
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.618
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.192
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Dickson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|69
|69-71-73-73
|+2
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|69-68-73-70
|E
|3
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-71-74
|E
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-80
|+8
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dickson as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.