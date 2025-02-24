PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Sungjae Im looks to fair better in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches than the last time he played in this tournament in 2024 when he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Im at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Im has entered the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches six times recently, with one win, an average finish of 26th, and an average score of 3-under.
    • In 2024, Im missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • Austin Eckroat finished with 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.

    Im's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/2024MC71-72+1
    2/23/20234267-71-70-70-2
    2/24/2022MC74-70+4
    3/18/2021868-68-69-70-5
    2/27/2020172-66-70-66-6
    2/28/20195170-64-77-71+2

    Im's recent performances

    • Im has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Im has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Sungjae Im has averaged 298.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Im is averaging 1.544 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Im is averaging -0.064 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Im's advanced stats and rankings

    • Im has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.496 this season (27th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.9 yards) ranks 158th, while his 64.4% driving accuracy average ranks 40th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Im sports a -0.919 mark (171st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Im's 0.695 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 13th on TOUR this season, and his 27.48 putts-per-round average ranks third. He has broken par 26.46% of the time (27th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance158294.9298.7
    Greens in Regulation %14865.08%61.11%
    Putts Per Round327.4827.7
    Par Breakers2726.46%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance3310.85%12.09%

    Im's best finishes

    • Im has participated in six tournaments this season, securing two top-five finishes.
    • In those six events, he made the cut four times (66.7%).
    • Currently, Im ranks 13th in the FedExCup standings with 502 points.

    Im's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry in January 2025, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.948.
    • Im put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2025), ranking 28th in the field with a mark of 1.424.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 3.358 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • At The Sentry in January 2025, Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.795). That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.978) at The Sentry in January 2025. That ranked third in the field.

    Im's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.4960.816
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green171-0.919-3.389
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green250.3750.965
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130.6951.544
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.648-0.064

    Im's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1871-70-71-74-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3170-72-69-70-738
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-80+10--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1268-67-71-67-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship468-68-69-73-6313
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge970-64-70-72-475
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday876-71-67-73-1191
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship367-64-63-66-20338
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1266-64-70-64-2058
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open463-67-67-69-14100
    July 18-20The Open Championship776-72-66-69-1225
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4168-67-67-72-614
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4069-70-70-68-354
    August 22-25BMW Championship1168-70-73-71-6270
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship769-68-68-64-150
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1370-70-62-67-11--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge969-68-72-71-8--
    January 2-5The Sentry369-67-62-65-29350
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC77-65-68-6--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open469-71-72-71-5123
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3368-72-70-69-924
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open5769-69-67-75-45
    February 13-16The Genesis InvitationalMC74-75+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.