Sungjae Im betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Im has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Im has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Sungjae Im has averaged 298.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Im is averaging 1.544 Strokes Gained: Putting.