Sungjae Im betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Sungjae Im looks to fair better in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches than the last time he played in this tournament in 2024 when he missed the cut.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Im has entered the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches six times recently, with one win, an average finish of 26th, and an average score of 3-under.
- In 2024, Im missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Austin Eckroat finished with 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.
Im's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|2/23/2023
|42
|67-71-70-70
|-2
|2/24/2022
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|3/18/2021
|8
|68-68-69-70
|-5
|2/27/2020
|1
|72-66-70-66
|-6
|2/28/2019
|51
|70-64-77-71
|+2
Im's recent performances
- Im has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Im has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Sungjae Im has averaged 298.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Im is averaging 1.544 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Im is averaging -0.064 Strokes Gained: Total.
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.496 this season (27th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.9 yards) ranks 158th, while his 64.4% driving accuracy average ranks 40th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Im sports a -0.919 mark (171st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Im's 0.695 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 13th on TOUR this season, and his 27.48 putts-per-round average ranks third. He has broken par 26.46% of the time (27th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|158
|294.9
|298.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|148
|65.08%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|3
|27.48
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|27
|26.46%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|33
|10.85%
|12.09%
Im's best finishes
- Im has participated in six tournaments this season, securing two top-five finishes.
- In those six events, he made the cut four times (66.7%).
- Currently, Im ranks 13th in the FedExCup standings with 502 points.
Im's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry in January 2025, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.948.
- Im put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2025), ranking 28th in the field with a mark of 1.424.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 3.358 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- At The Sentry in January 2025, Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.795). That ranked fourth in the field.
- Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.978) at The Sentry in January 2025. That ranked third in the field.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.496
|0.816
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|171
|-0.919
|-3.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|25
|0.375
|0.965
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.695
|1.544
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.648
|-0.064
Im's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|71-70-71-74
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|70-72-69-70
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+10
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|68-67-71-67
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|4
|68-68-69-73
|-6
|313
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|70-64-70-72
|-4
|75
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|76-71-67-73
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|3
|67-64-63-66
|-20
|338
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|66-64-70-64
|-20
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|63-67-67-69
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|7
|76-72-66-69
|-1
|225
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|68-67-67-72
|-6
|14
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|69-70-70-68
|-3
|54
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|11
|68-70-73-71
|-6
|270
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|7
|69-68-68-64
|-15
|0
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|13
|70-70-62-67
|-11
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|9
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|3
|69-67-62-65
|-29
|350
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|77-65-68
|-6
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|4
|69-71-72-71
|-5
|123
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|33
|68-72-70-69
|-9
|24
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|57
|69-69-67-75
|-4
|5
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
