Steven Fisk betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Steven Fisk hits the links Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) following a 17th-place finish in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld his last time in competition.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Fisk is competing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th), Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024.
- Eckroat averaged 292.3 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.
Fisk's recent performances
- Fisk has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Fisk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 3-under.
- Off the tee, Steven Fisk has averaged 316.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Fisk has an average of -2.924 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fisk has an average of -1.218 in his past five tournaments.
Fisk's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|303.3
|316.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|73.61%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.75
|31.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.61%
|19.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.06%
|13.70%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Fisk's best finishes
- Fisk, who took part in one tournament last season, did not finish in the top 10.
- Last season Fisk put up his best performance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld at Vidanta Vallarta. He shot 12-under and finished 17th (seven shots back of the winner).
Fisk's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Fisk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The RSM Classic, where he ranked 42nd in the field with a mark of -0.152 (he finished 49th in that tournament).
- Fisk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at The RSM Classic, ranking 60th in the field at -2.094. In that tournament, he finished 49th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fisk posted his best effort last season at The RSM Classic, ranking 63rd in the field at -1.398. In that event, he finished 49th.
- At The RSM Classic in November 2024, Fisk delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -1.807, which was his best last season. That ranked 51st in the field.
- Fisk posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-5.452) at The RSM Classic, which was held in November 2024. That performance ranked 65th in the field (he finished 49th in that tournament).
Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.961
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.964
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.709
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.924
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.218
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Fisk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|49
|72-65-67-73
|-5
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|73-74-67
|-2
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|63
|69-76-75-75
|+7
|4
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|17
|69-64-69-70
|-12
|44
All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.