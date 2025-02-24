Shane Lowry betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
After he placed fourth in this tournament in 2024, Shane Lowry has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, Feb. 27 - March 2.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Lowry's average finish has been 20th, and his average score 4-under, over his last six appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Lowry last played at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024, finishing fourth with a score of 13-under.
- When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
- Eckroat also posted numbers of 292.3 in average driving distance (45th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (sixth).
Lowry's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|4
|67-67-66-71
|-13
|2/23/2023
|5
|68-68-65-70
|-9
|2/24/2022
|2
|70-67-67-67
|-9
|3/18/2021
|36
|67-66-74-74
|+1
|2/27/2020
|21
|69-69-73-70
|+1
Lowry's recent performances
- Lowry has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Lowry has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- Shane Lowry has averaged 305.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lowry is averaging 1.255 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Lowry is averaging 3.075 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lowry's advanced stats and rankings
- Lowry posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.234 last season (53rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.4 yards) ranked 97th, while his 70% driving accuracy average ranked 14th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lowry ranked 12th on TOUR with a mark of 0.531.
- On the greens, Lowry's -0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 112th last season, and his 29.01 putts-per-round average ranked 91st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|97
|300.4
|305.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|97
|66.98%
|65.74%
|Putts Per Round
|91
|29.01
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|48
|25.63%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|144
|15.87%
|12.96%
Lowry's best finishes
- Lowry last season played 21 tournaments, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 19 times.
- Last season Lowry's best performance came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. He shot 143-under and won the title (his only win last season).
- Lowry collected 1867 points last season, placing 10th in the FedExCup standings.
Lowry's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.037. He finished third in that tournament.
- Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.315.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lowry's best effort last season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 2.657 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lowry posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.253, which ranked 19th in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
- Lowry posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.492) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.234
|0.660
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.531
|0.528
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|114
|-0.033
|0.632
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.076
|1.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.657
|3.075
Lowry's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|67-67-66-71
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|3
|66-71-70-72
|-9
|350
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-70-72-66
|-9
|90
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|43
|73-74-75-74
|+8
|18
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|70-72-68-75
|+1
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|61-70-64-68
|-143
|400
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|75-71-73-72
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|6
|69-69-62-70
|-14
|263
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|33
|72-68-68-68
|-4
|23
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|49
|74-73-68-85
|+12
|14
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|19
|74-71-70-69
|+4
|103
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|69-62-65-67
|-17
|174
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|6
|66-69-77-68
|-4
|275
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|26
|71-71-66-71
|-5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|75-67-70-71
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|9
|69-69-65-68
|-13
|0
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|2
|66-70-65-68
|-19
|400
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|73-73-74-70
|+2
|20
All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
