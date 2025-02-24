PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Shane Lowry betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    After he placed fourth in this tournament in 2024, Shane Lowry has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, Feb. 27 - March 2.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Lowry's average finish has been 20th, and his average score 4-under, over his last six appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • Lowry last played at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024, finishing fourth with a score of 13-under.
    • When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
    • Eckroat also posted numbers of 292.3 in average driving distance (45th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (sixth).

    Lowry's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/2024467-67-66-71-13
    2/23/2023568-68-65-70-9
    2/24/2022270-67-67-67-9
    3/18/20213667-66-74-74+1
    2/27/20202169-69-73-70+1

    Lowry's recent performances

    • Lowry has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Lowry has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
    • Shane Lowry has averaged 305.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lowry is averaging 1.255 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Lowry is averaging 3.075 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Lowry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lowry posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.234 last season (53rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.4 yards) ranked 97th, while his 70% driving accuracy average ranked 14th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lowry ranked 12th on TOUR with a mark of 0.531.
    • On the greens, Lowry's -0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 112th last season, and his 29.01 putts-per-round average ranked 91st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance97300.4305.9
    Greens in Regulation %9766.98%65.74%
    Putts Per Round9129.0128.2
    Par Breakers4825.63%24.07%
    Bogey Avoidance14415.87%12.96%

    Lowry's best finishes

    • Lowry last season played 21 tournaments, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 19 times.
    • Last season Lowry's best performance came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. He shot 143-under and won the title (his only win last season).
    • Lowry collected 1867 points last season, placing 10th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lowry's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.037. He finished third in that tournament.
    • Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.315.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lowry's best effort last season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 2.657 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lowry posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.253, which ranked 19th in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
    • Lowry posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.492) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.

    Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee530.2340.660
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.5310.528
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green114-0.0330.632
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.0761.255
    Average Strokes Gained: Total400.6573.075

    Lowry's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches467-67-66-71-13104
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard366-71-70-72-9350
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1971-70-72-66-990
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4373-74-75-74+818
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6470-72-68-75+17
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans161-70-64-68-143400
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4775-71-73-72+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship669-69-62-70-14263
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3372-68-68-68-423
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4974-73-68-85+1214
    June 13-16U.S. Open1974-71-70-69+4103
    June 20-23Travelers Championship969-62-65-67-17174
    July 18-20The Open Championship666-69-77-68-4275
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2671-71-66-71-5--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5070-68-70-71-127
    August 22-25BMW Championship1375-67-70-71-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship969-69-65-68-130
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-75+3--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am266-70-65-68-19400
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational3973-73-74-70+220

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.