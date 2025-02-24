Shane Lowry betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Lowry has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Lowry has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.

Shane Lowry has averaged 305.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Lowry is averaging 1.255 Strokes Gained: Putting.