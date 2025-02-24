Sepp Straka betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Sepp Straka looks to fair better in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches than the last time he played in this event in 2024 when he failed to make the cut.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Straka has played the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches six times of late, with one win. His average score has been 4-under, and his average finish has been 17th.
- Straka missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024.
- With numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th), Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Eckroat posted an average driving distance of 292.3 (45th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (sixth).
Straka's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|MC
|68-74
|E
|2/23/2023
|5
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|2/24/2022
|1
|71-64-69-66
|-10
|3/18/2021
|33
|68-70-69-73
|E
|2/27/2020
|27
|70-67-74-71
|+2
|2/28/2019
|MC
|73-70
|+3
Straka's recent performances
- Straka has claimed victory once while also earning two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Straka has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 16-under in his last five tournaments.
- Sepp Straka has averaged 302.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Straka is averaging 1.007 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Straka is averaging 4.156 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Straka's advanced stats and rankings
- Straka's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.221 ranks 64th on TOUR this season, and his 69.6% driving accuracy average ranks 11th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Straka owns a 0.795 average that ranks 13th on TOUR. He ranks sixth with a 75.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Straka has registered a 0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 57th with a putts-per-round average of 28.64, and he ranks fourth by breaking par 30.56% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|151
|296.2
|302.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|6
|75.51%
|73.15%
|Putts Per Round
|57
|28.64
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|4
|30.56%
|28.70%
|Bogey Avoidance
|21
|10.10%
|10.19%
Straka's best finishes
- Straka has taken part in six tournaments this season, earning one win and two top-10 finishes.
- In those six events, he made the cut five times (83.3%).
- Currently, Straka sits third in the FedExCup standings with 854 points.
Straka's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (January 2025), ranking 19th in the field at 1.802.
- Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.668. He finished 15th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best effort this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 3.677 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- At The American Express in January 2025, Straka recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.783), which ranked eighth in the field.
- Straka delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.985) in January 2025 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. That ranked sixth in the field.
Straka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.221
|0.658
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|13
|0.795
|2.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|104
|-0.037
|0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.259
|1.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|1.238
|4.156
Straka's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|57
|69-73-78-80
|+12
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|68-70-70-70
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|73-71-74-72
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-65-67-72
|-14
|263
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-69-65-68
|-144
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|68-71-67-74
|-4
|213
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|68-66-71-70
|-5
|96
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|72-70-68-76
|-2
|275
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|70-72-78-72
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|69-70-68-61
|-12
|78
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|66-71-69-70
|-8
|4
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|22
|70-74-73-71
|+4
|85
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|35
|67-74-70-71
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|71-67-71-73
|+2
|18
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-70-69-72
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|27
|68-70-71-73
|-2
|0
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|9
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|69-65-67-70
|-21
|63
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|66-66-72-67
|-9
|24
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|1
|65-64-64-70
|-25
|500
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|7
|65-65-70-72
|-16
|213
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|15
|70-68-68-66
|-12
|55
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|78-76
|+10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.