2H AGO

Sepp Straka betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Sepp Straka looks to fair better in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches than the last time he played in this event in 2024 when he failed to make the cut.

    Latest odds for Straka at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Straka has played the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches six times of late, with one win. His average score has been 4-under, and his average finish has been 17th.
    • Straka missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024.
    • With numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th), Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Eckroat posted an average driving distance of 292.3 (45th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (sixth).

    Straka's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/2024MC68-74E
    2/23/2023569-68-66-68-9
    2/24/2022171-64-69-66-10
    3/18/20213368-70-69-73E
    2/27/20202770-67-74-71+2
    2/28/2019MC73-70+3

    Straka's recent performances

    • Straka has claimed victory once while also earning two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five events, Straka has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 16-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Sepp Straka has averaged 302.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Straka is averaging 1.007 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Straka is averaging 4.156 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Straka .

    Straka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Straka's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.221 ranks 64th on TOUR this season, and his 69.6% driving accuracy average ranks 11th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Straka owns a 0.795 average that ranks 13th on TOUR. He ranks sixth with a 75.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Straka has registered a 0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 60th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 57th with a putts-per-round average of 28.64, and he ranks fourth by breaking par 30.56% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance151296.2302.3
    Greens in Regulation %675.51%73.15%
    Putts Per Round5728.6428.7
    Par Breakers430.56%28.70%
    Bogey Avoidance2110.10%10.19%

    Straka's best finishes

    • Straka has taken part in six tournaments this season, earning one win and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those six events, he made the cut five times (83.3%).
    • Currently, Straka sits third in the FedExCup standings with 854 points.

    Straka's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (January 2025), ranking 19th in the field at 1.802.
    • Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.668. He finished 15th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best effort this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 3.677 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • At The American Express in January 2025, Straka recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.783), which ranked eighth in the field.
    • Straka delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.985) in January 2025 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. That ranked sixth in the field.

    Straka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.2210.658
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130.7952.434
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green104-0.0370.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting600.2591.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141.2384.156

    Straka's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-74E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5769-73-78-80+129
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1668-70-70-70-10115
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1673-71-74-72+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage566-65-67-72-14263
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-69-65-68-14431
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship868-71-67-74-4213
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge568-66-71-70-596
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday572-70-68-76-2275
    June 13-16U.S. Open5670-72-78-72+129
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2369-70-68-61-1278
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6166-71-69-70-84
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship2270-74-73-71+485
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3567-74-70-71-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6171-67-71-73+218
    August 22-25BMW Championship1372-70-69-72-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2768-70-71-73-20
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-70E--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge969-68-72-71-8--
    January 2-5The Sentry1569-65-67-70-2163
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3066-66-72-67-924
    January 16-19The American Express165-64-64-70-25500
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am765-65-70-72-16213
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open1570-68-68-66-1255
    February 13-16The Genesis InvitationalMC78-76+10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.