Sepp Straka betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Straka has claimed victory once while also earning two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five events, Straka has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.

He has an average score relative to par of 16-under in his last five tournaments.

Sepp Straka has averaged 302.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Straka is averaging 1.007 Strokes Gained: Putting.