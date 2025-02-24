Sami Valimaki betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
In his most recent tournament at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Sami Valimaki ended the weekend at 9-under, good for a 34th-place finish. He heads into the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Feb. 27 - March 2 trying for an improved score.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Valimaki missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024.
- Austin Eckroat finished with 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.
Valimaki's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|MC
|75-67
|E
Valimaki's recent performances
- Valimaki has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Valimaki has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
- Sami Valimaki has averaged 307.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Valimaki is averaging 1.312 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Valimaki is averaging -0.847 Strokes Gained: Total.
Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings
- Valimaki's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.067 last season ranked 91st on TOUR, and his 59.9% driving accuracy average ranked 121st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Valimaki ranked 112th on TOUR with an average of -0.036 per round. Additionally, he ranked 147th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.09%.
- On the greens, Valimaki delivered a 0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 85th on TOUR, while he ranked 71st with a putts-per-round average of 28.87. He broke par 24.07% of the time (101st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|110
|299.2
|307.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|147
|65.09%
|64.71%
|Putts Per Round
|71
|28.87
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|101
|24.07%
|19.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|161
|16.76%
|15.36%
Valimaki's best finishes
- Valimaki took part in 23 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 10 times (43.5%).
- Last season Valimaki's best performance came when he shot 20-under and finished 12th at the John Deere Classic.
- Valimaki collected 418 points last season, ranking 99th in the FedExCup standings.
Valimaki's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.916.
- Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 5.456 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki's best mark last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.469.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Valimaki recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.762, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
- Valimaki delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.
Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|0.067
|-0.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.036
|-0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|165
|-0.303
|-1.830
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|85
|0.060
|1.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.211
|-0.847
Valimaki's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|71-72-69-74
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-70-72
|-1
|10
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|70-67-71-69
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|61-72-65-66
|-20
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|45
|67-71-72-75
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|70-68-68-74
|-8
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|67
|72-69-70-71
|+2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-71-77
|-1
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|15
|68-75-73-71
|-1
|46
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|34
|66-67-72-70
|-9
|17
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.