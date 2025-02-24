Sami Valimaki betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Valimaki has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five appearances, Valimaki has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.

Sami Valimaki has averaged 307.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Valimaki is averaging 1.312 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.