2H AGO

Sam Ryder betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Sam Ryder will appear Feb. 27 - March 2 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. In his last tournament he finished 59th in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, shooting 5-under at Vidanta Vallarta.

    Latest odds for Ryder at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Ryder's average finish has been 23rd, and his average score 3-under, over his last four appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • In 2024, Ryder finished 21st (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
    • Eckroat also posted numbers of 292.3 in average driving distance (45th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (sixth).

    Ryder's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/20242166-68-74-66-10
    2/24/2022971-68-69-70-2
    3/18/2021869-63-72-71-5
    2/27/20205371-71-75-70+7

    Ryder's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Ryder has an average finish of 37th.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Ryder has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
    • Sam Ryder has averaged 303.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Ryder has an average of 1.800 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ryder is averaging 2.037 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Ryder's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ryder's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.332 last season ranked 156th on TOUR, and his 65.8% driving accuracy average ranked 40th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Ryder ranked 49th on TOUR with an average of 0.263 per round. Additionally, he ranked 82nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.85%.
    • On the greens, Ryder's -0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 122nd on TOUR last season, and his 29.15 putts-per-round average ranked 112th. He broke par 25.78% of the time (42nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance158292.8303.0
    Greens in Regulation %8267.85%69.17%
    Putts Per Round11229.1528.6
    Par Breakers4225.78%22.50%
    Bogey Avoidance13315.33%9.17%

    Ryder's best finishes

    • Last season Ryder participated in 28 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 13 times.
    • Last season Ryder's best performance came when he shot 14-under and finished fifth at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
    • Ryder placed 127th in the FedExCup standings with 282 points last season.

    Ryder's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.168 mark ranked 26th in the field.
    • Ryder produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking fifth in the field at 5.401. In that event, he finished 64th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best performance last season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.977. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (10.596, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished 33rd.
    • Ryder delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 16th in the field.

    Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee156-0.332-2.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.2631.697
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green152-0.2270.624
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.1271.800
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150-0.4222.037

    Ryder's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2166-68-74-66-1037
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1670-69-70-69-10115
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3369-70-78-65-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6469-70-74-68+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC80-77+13--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4370-70-69-72-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-70-71--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-66-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2667-69-66-72-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-71+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-71+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3469-67-69-67-1218
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2569-65-68-71-1520
    July 25-283M OpenMC74-74+6--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-68-3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC76-68E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC78-70+4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4064-66-74-69-11--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-77+4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3069-69-70-68-12--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship571-62-68-69-14--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-76+6--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii2165-70-68-67-1036
    January 16-19The American Express4367-66-71-72-1210
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open2571-74-71-72E31
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3670-70-67-70-717
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld5969-69-69-72-55

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.