Sam Ryder betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Sam Ryder will appear Feb. 27 - March 2 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. In his last tournament he finished 59th in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, shooting 5-under at Vidanta Vallarta.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Ryder's average finish has been 23rd, and his average score 3-under, over his last four appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- In 2024, Ryder finished 21st (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
- Eckroat also posted numbers of 292.3 in average driving distance (45th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (sixth).
Ryder's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|21
|66-68-74-66
|-10
|2/24/2022
|9
|71-68-69-70
|-2
|3/18/2021
|8
|69-63-72-71
|-5
|2/27/2020
|53
|71-71-75-70
|+7
Ryder's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Ryder has an average finish of 37th.
- Over his last five tournaments, Ryder has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- Sam Ryder has averaged 303.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Ryder has an average of 1.800 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ryder is averaging 2.037 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ryder's advanced stats and rankings
- Ryder's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.332 last season ranked 156th on TOUR, and his 65.8% driving accuracy average ranked 40th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Ryder ranked 49th on TOUR with an average of 0.263 per round. Additionally, he ranked 82nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.85%.
- On the greens, Ryder's -0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 122nd on TOUR last season, and his 29.15 putts-per-round average ranked 112th. He broke par 25.78% of the time (42nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|158
|292.8
|303.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|82
|67.85%
|69.17%
|Putts Per Round
|112
|29.15
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|42
|25.78%
|22.50%
|Bogey Avoidance
|133
|15.33%
|9.17%
Ryder's best finishes
- Last season Ryder participated in 28 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 13 times.
- Last season Ryder's best performance came when he shot 14-under and finished fifth at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
- Ryder placed 127th in the FedExCup standings with 282 points last season.
Ryder's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.168 mark ranked 26th in the field.
- Ryder produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking fifth in the field at 5.401. In that event, he finished 64th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best performance last season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.977. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (10.596, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished 33rd.
- Ryder delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 16th in the field.
Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.332
|-2.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.263
|1.697
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|152
|-0.227
|0.624
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.127
|1.800
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-0.422
|2.037
Ryder's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|66-68-74-66
|-10
|37
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-70-78-65
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|69-70-74-68
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|80-77
|+13
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|70-70-69-72
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-70
|-71
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|67-69-66-72
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|69-67-69-67
|-12
|18
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|25
|69-65-68-71
|-15
|20
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|40
|64-66-74-69
|-11
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|71-62-68-69
|-14
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|65-70-68-67
|-10
|36
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|43
|67-66-71-72
|-12
|10
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|71-74-71-72
|E
|31
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|36
|70-70-67-70
|-7
|17
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|59
|69-69-69-72
|-5
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
