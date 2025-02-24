Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Hisatsune has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Hisatsune has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.

In his last five events, his average score has been 10-under.

In terms of driving distance, Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 298.7 yards in his past five starts.

Hisatsune has an average of -0.388 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.