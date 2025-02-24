PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Ryo Hisatsune enters play Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) following a 10th-place finish in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Hisatsune missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024.
    • When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
    • Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.

    Hisatsune's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/2024MC68-73-1

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • Hisatsune has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hisatsune has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 10-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 298.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hisatsune has an average of -0.388 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hisatsune is averaging 0.956 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hisatsune posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.041 (101st) last season, while his average driving distance of 295.4 yards ranked 140th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hisatsune ranked 70th on TOUR with an average of 0.181 per round. Additionally, he ranked 23rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.44%.
    • On the greens, Hisatsune's 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 84th last season, while he averaged 29.39 putts per round (147th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance140295.4298.7
    Greens in Regulation %2370.44%68.40%
    Putts Per Round14729.3929.0
    Par Breakers12323.48%22.57%
    Bogey Avoidance4813.36%12.85%

    Hisatsune's best finishes

    • Hisatsune played 27 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
    • Last season Hisatsune had his best performance at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club. He shot 15-under and finished third (three shots back of the winner).
    • Hisatsune collected 522 points last season, placing 84th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Hisatsune produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking 16th in the field at 2.635.
    • Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he produced a 7.202 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune put up his best effort last season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 3.314.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.972, which ranked fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 30th.
    • Hisatsune posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.902) in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1010.0410.169
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.1810.606
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green107-0.0160.570
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.065-0.388
    Average Strokes Gained: Total790.2710.956

    Hisatsune's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1865-67-74-69-1328
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3368-71-72-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7871-74-72-77+62
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC78-78+12--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1370-65-68-64-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-67-1--
    May 16-19PGA Championship1871-68-67-67-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-69+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3569-69-69-70-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3175-65-67-72-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5267-67-71-70-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-82+11--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship367-67-64-67-15163
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-69-5--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2567-70-67-67-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4669-72-69-66-4--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2973-67-68-68-8--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1771-67-68-66-10--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii6569-68-71-68-44
    January 16-19The American Express4367-70-69-70-1210
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-78+10--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC73-68-1--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld1066-68-68-68-1470

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.