Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Ryo Hisatsune enters play Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) following a 10th-place finish in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, which was his last tournament.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Hisatsune missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024.
- When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
- Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.
Hisatsune's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|MC
|68-73
|-1
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hisatsune has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 10-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 298.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Hisatsune has an average of -0.388 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hisatsune is averaging 0.956 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.041 (101st) last season, while his average driving distance of 295.4 yards ranked 140th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hisatsune ranked 70th on TOUR with an average of 0.181 per round. Additionally, he ranked 23rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.44%.
- On the greens, Hisatsune's 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 84th last season, while he averaged 29.39 putts per round (147th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|140
|295.4
|298.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|23
|70.44%
|68.40%
|Putts Per Round
|147
|29.39
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|123
|23.48%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|48
|13.36%
|12.85%
Hisatsune's best finishes
- Hisatsune played 27 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- Last season Hisatsune had his best performance at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club. He shot 15-under and finished third (three shots back of the winner).
- Hisatsune collected 522 points last season, placing 84th in the FedExCup standings.
Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hisatsune produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking 16th in the field at 2.635.
- Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he produced a 7.202 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune put up his best effort last season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 3.314.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.972, which ranked fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 30th.
- Hisatsune posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.902) in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|0.041
|0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.181
|0.606
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|107
|-0.016
|0.570
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.065
|-0.388
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.271
|0.956
Hisatsune's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|65-67-74-69
|-13
|28
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|68-71-72-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|71-74-72-77
|+6
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-78
|+12
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|70-65-68-64
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|71-68-67-67
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|69-69-69-70
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|75-65-67-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|67-67-71-70
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-82
|+11
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|3
|67-67-64-67
|-15
|163
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|67-70-67-67
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|69-72-69-66
|-4
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|73-67-68-68
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|17
|71-67-68-66
|-10
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|69-68-71-68
|-4
|4
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|43
|67-70-69-70
|-12
|10
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|10
|66-68-68-68
|-14
|70
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.