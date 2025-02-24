Henrik Norlander betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Norlander has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.

Over his last five events, Norlander has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.

Henrik Norlander has averaged 301.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Norlander has an average of -1.001 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.