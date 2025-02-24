Henrik Norlander betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Henrik Norlander enters play Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) following a 13th-place finish in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld his last time in competition.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Over the last three times Norlander has played the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- In Norlander's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Austin Eckroat finished with 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Eckroat also posted numbers of 292.3 in average driving distance (45th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (sixth).
Norlander's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/23/2023
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|3/18/2021
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|2/27/2020
|MC
|75-81
|+16
Norlander's recent performances
- Norlander has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Norlander has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
- Henrik Norlander has averaged 301.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Norlander has an average of -1.001 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Norlander is averaging 0.659 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Norlander's advanced stats and rankings
- Norlander posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.034 (103rd) last season, while his average driving distance of 295.3 yards ranked 142nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Norlander ranked 11th on TOUR with an average of 0.571 per round. Additionally, he ranked eighth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.72%.
- On the greens, Norlander registered a -0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 131st on TOUR, while he ranked 121st with a putts-per-round average of 29.21. He broke par 24.07% of the time (101st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|142
|295.3
|301.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|8
|71.72%
|68.52%
|Putts Per Round
|121
|29.21
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|101
|24.07%
|19.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|4
|11.70%
|11.85%
Norlander's best finishes
- Norlander participated in 20 tournaments last season, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 15 times (75%).
- Last season Norlander's best performance came when he shot 16-under and finished eighth at the Black Desert Championship.
- Norlander collected 256 points last season, ranking 131st in the FedExCup standings.
Norlander's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.271.
- Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the 3M Open, where his 7.602 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norlander produced his best effort last season at the Procore Championship (September 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.159.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Norlander posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.284). That ranked second in the field.
- Norlander posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.125) at the Black Desert Championship, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked eighth in the field (he finished eighth in that tournament).
Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|0.034
|-0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.571
|2.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|99
|0.021
|-0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.178
|-1.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.448
|0.659
Norlander's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|71-68-66-69
|-14
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-78
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|69-66-69-75
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-62-75
|-136
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|64
|68-68-68-73
|-7
|4
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-67-68-70
|-11
|25
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|67-70-70-69
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|25
|67-66-70-70
|-15
|20
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|68-72-67-66
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|61
|69-70-70-78
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|66-70-68-69
|-15
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|8
|62-68-70-68
|-16
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|69-70-67-70
|-12
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|57
|70-69-72-70
|-3
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|17
|71-70-63-68
|-10
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|65-72-68-67
|-8
|16
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-71-72
|-6
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|13
|67-71-67-66
|-13
|56
All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.