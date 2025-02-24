PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Henrik Norlander betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Henrik Norlander enters play Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) following a 13th-place finish in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Norlander at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Over the last three times Norlander has played the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
    • In Norlander's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Austin Eckroat finished with 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Eckroat also posted numbers of 292.3 in average driving distance (45th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (sixth).

    Norlander's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/23/2023MC72-73+5
    3/18/2021MC71-72+3
    2/27/2020MC75-81+16

    Norlander's recent performances

    • Norlander has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Norlander has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
    • Henrik Norlander has averaged 301.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Norlander has an average of -1.001 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Norlander is averaging 0.659 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Norlander's advanced stats and rankings

    • Norlander posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.034 (103rd) last season, while his average driving distance of 295.3 yards ranked 142nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Norlander ranked 11th on TOUR with an average of 0.571 per round. Additionally, he ranked eighth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.72%.
    • On the greens, Norlander registered a -0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 131st on TOUR, while he ranked 121st with a putts-per-round average of 29.21. He broke par 24.07% of the time (101st on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance142295.3301.9
    Greens in Regulation %871.72%68.52%
    Putts Per Round12129.2130.0
    Par Breakers10124.07%19.63%
    Bogey Avoidance411.70%11.85%

    Norlander's best finishes

    • Norlander participated in 20 tournaments last season, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 15 times (75%).
    • Last season Norlander's best performance came when he shot 16-under and finished eighth at the Black Desert Championship.
    • Norlander collected 256 points last season, ranking 131st in the FedExCup standings.

    Norlander's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.271.
    • Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the 3M Open, where his 7.602 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norlander produced his best effort last season at the Procore Championship (September 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.159.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Norlander posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.284). That ranked second in the field.
    • Norlander posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.125) at the Black Desert Championship, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked eighth in the field (he finished eighth in that tournament).

    Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1030.034-0.154
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.5712.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green990.021-0.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.178-1.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Total580.4480.659

    Norlander's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1571-68-66-69-1430
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-78+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3669-66-69-75-912
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1963-69-62-75-13616
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6468-68-68-73-74
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-67-68-70-1125
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC77-69+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-68-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6167-70-70-69-84
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2567-66-70-70-1520
    July 25-283M Open1268-72-67-66-1156
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship6169-70-70-78-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2866-70-68-69-15--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship862-68-70-68-16--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-73E--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3069-70-67-70-12--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship5770-69-72-70-3--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1771-70-63-68-10--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3765-72-68-67-816
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC67-71-72-6--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-78+9--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC70-75+3--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld1367-71-67-66-1356

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.