Ryan Palmer betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

In his last five appearances, Palmer has an average finish of 56th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Palmer has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Ryan Palmer has averaged 296.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Palmer is averaging -1.262 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.