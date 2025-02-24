Ryan Palmer betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Ryan Palmer looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld at Vidanta Vallarta when he tees off in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, for the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches .
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Palmer's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score even-par, over his last seven appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Palmer last played at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024, missing the cut with a score of even-par.
- With numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th), Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024.
- Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.
Palmer's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|MC
|73-69
|E
|2/23/2023
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|2/24/2022
|70
|68-74-75-71
|+8
|2/27/2020
|17
|70-72-68-70
|E
|2/28/2019
|4
|70-71-69-63
|-7
Palmer's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Palmer has an average finish of 56th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Palmer has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Ryan Palmer has averaged 296.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Palmer is averaging -1.262 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Palmer has an average of -5.097 in his past five tournaments.
Palmer's advanced stats and rankings
- Palmer delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.125 last season (77th on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.8 yards) ranked 113th, while his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranked 52nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Palmer ranked 167th on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.475, while he ranked 168th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 63.23%.
- On the greens, Palmer delivered a -0.414 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 127th with a putts-per-round average of 29.26, and he ranked 153rd by breaking par 22.35% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|113
|298.8
|296.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|168
|63.23%
|63.49%
|Putts Per Round
|127
|29.26
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|153
|22.35%
|20.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|174
|17.99%
|18.65%
Palmer's best finishes
- Palmer, who took part in 17 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut seven times.
- Last season Palmer's best performance came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. He shot 139-under and finished 19th in that event.
- Palmer's 54 points last season placed him 191st in the FedExCup standings.
Palmer's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Palmer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.947.
- Palmer's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 2.500 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 54th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Palmer's best effort last season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.383. He finished 74th in that event.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Palmer posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.709, his best mark last season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
- Palmer recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (2.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (which ranked him 35th in the field). In that event, he finished 35th.
Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.125
|-0.612
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|167
|-0.475
|-3.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|135
|-0.111
|-0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.414
|-1.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|169
|-0.875
|-5.097
Palmer's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|67-75-73-70
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|69-70-73-72
|+4
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|70-68-75-70
|-5
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-65-72
|-139
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-78
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|65-73-70-69
|-3
|18
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|75
|69-68-74-68
|-5
|2
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-66
|-5
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|34
|66-67-69-73
|-13
|18
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|77
|70-67-79-78
|+10
|2
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
