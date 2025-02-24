Ryan Gerard betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Ryan Gerard looks for a higher finish in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches after he placed fourth shooting 10-under in this tournament in 2023.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Gerard has entered the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 10-under and finishing fourth.
- Austin Eckroat finished with 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Eckroat also posted numbers of 292.3 in average driving distance (45th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (sixth).
Gerard's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/23/2023
|4
|69-63-71-67
|-10
Gerard's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Gerard has finished in the top 20 three times.
- Gerard has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Ryan Gerard has averaged 307.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gerard is averaging 1.655 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Gerard is averaging 3.085 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gerard's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|295.1
|307.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|77.78%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.00
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|34.72%
|26.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|8.33%
|12.78%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gerard's best finishes
- Gerard participated in one tournament last season, and he did not finish in the top 10.
- Last season Gerard's best performance came when he shot 15-under and finished 14th at the World Wide Technology Championship.
Gerard's best Strokes Gained performances
Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.833
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.496
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.899
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.655
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|3.085
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gerard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|14
|70-66-69-68
|-15
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|68-66-66-72
|-8
|16
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|51
|67-72-67-71
|-11
|7
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|15
|69-74-74-70
|-1
|46
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|17
|66-67-71-68
|-12
|44
All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
