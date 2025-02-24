Ryan Gerard betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Over his last five events, Gerard has finished in the top 20 three times.

Gerard has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Ryan Gerard has averaged 307.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Gerard is averaging 1.655 Strokes Gained: Putting.