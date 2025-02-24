Matteo Manassero betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
In his last tournament at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Matteo Manassero ended the weekend at 2-under, good for a 68th-place finish. He heads into the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Feb. 27 - March 2 trying for a higher finish.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In the past five years, this is Manassero's first time playing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Austin Eckroat posted numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- En route to his victory last year, Eckroat posted an average driving distance of 292.3 (45th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (sixth).
Manassero's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Manassero has finished in the top 20 once.
- Over his last five events, Manassero has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five tournaments.
- Matteo Manassero has averaged 291.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Manassero is averaging 0.783 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Manassero has an average of -0.057 in his past five tournaments.
Manassero's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|298.8
|291.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.33%
|51.94%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.00
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|27.78%
|22.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|23.33%
|15.00%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Manassero's best finishes
- Manassero did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he took part in four tournaments).
- In those four events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 75%.
- Last season Manassero's best performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open. He shot 12-under and finished 15th in that event.
Manassero's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Manassero posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking 56th in the field at -0.518.
- Manassero's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 8.830 mark ranked second in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Manassero's best mark last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he ranked 51st in the field with a mark of -0.463.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Manassero delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -1.021 (his best mark last season), which ranked 60th in the field. He finished 15th in that tournament.
- Manassero posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.828) at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, a performance that ranked him 15th in the field.
Manassero's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.902
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.537
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.525
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.783
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.057
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Manassero's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-75
|+14
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|15
|67-63-68-70
|-12
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|73-73-70-74
|+6
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|18
|69-69-69-69
|-8
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|43
|68-66-72-70
|-12
|10
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-73-70-75
|E
|31
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|68
|72-67-68-75
|-2
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Manassero as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.