Russell Henley betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Henley has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

Over his last five appearances, Henley has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Russell Henley has averaged 288.9 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Henley is averaging 2.148 Strokes Gained: Putting.