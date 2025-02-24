PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Russell Henley betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Russell Henley betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    When he hits the links Feb. 27 - March 2, Russell Henley will look to improve upon his last performance in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. In 2024, he shot 7-under and placed 41st at PGA National Resort (The Champion).

    Latest odds for Henley at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Over his last six trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Henley has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 23rd.
    • Henley last played at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024, finishing 41st with a score of 7-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Austin Eckroat posted numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Eckroat also posted numbers of 292.3 in average driving distance (45th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (sixth).

    Henley's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/20244171-69-65-72-7
    3/18/2021364-69-73-68-6
    2/27/2020870-69-70-69-2
    2/28/20192069-72-70-68-1

    Henley's recent performances

    • Henley has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Over his last five appearances, Henley has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Russell Henley has averaged 288.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Henley is averaging 2.148 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Henley is averaging 3.744 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Henley .

    Henley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Henley had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.014 last season, which ranked 106th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (291.3 yards) ranked 164th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Henley ranked 33rd on TOUR with an average of 0.343 per round. Additionally, he ranked 150th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.99%.
    • On the greens, Henley's 0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 39th last season, while he averaged 27.90 putts per round (seventh).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance164291.3288.9
    Greens in Regulation %15064.99%57.78%
    Putts Per Round727.9028.6
    Par Breakers14622.53%26.39%
    Bogey Avoidance4013.17%13.06%

    Henley's best finishes

    • Henley played 20 tournaments last season, securing five finishes in the top five and earning seven top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he had a 95% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
    • Last season Henley's best performance came when he shot 7-under and finished fourth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • Henley collected 1671 points last season, ranking 13th in the FedExCup standings.

    Henley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Henley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.499 (he finished 30th in that event).
    • Henley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.877. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley's best performance last season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 5.338 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Henley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.147, which was his best last season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Henley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Henley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1060.014-1.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green330.3432.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green210.2890.377
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.3042.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150.9503.744

    Henley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4171-69-65-72-713
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard468-69-72-72-7313
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open469-69-71-69-10135
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3873-77-74-71+720
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1267-69-69-68-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1068-73-73-67-3165
    May 16-19PGA Championship2370-69-66-69-1080
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2773-71-74-75+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open770-70-72-67-1238
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4870-73-67-65-513
    July 18-20The Open Championship569-75-66-69-5300
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3068-68-73-66-5106
    August 22-25BMW Championship2270-71-70-73-4156
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship467-71-67-62-170
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1969-71-79-70+1--
    January 2-5The Sentry3070-69-68-68-1732
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii1066-67-67-68-1264
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am564-69-71-67-17288
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational3972-71-75-72+220

    All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.