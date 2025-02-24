Russell Henley betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
When he hits the links Feb. 27 - March 2, Russell Henley will look to improve upon his last performance in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. In 2024, he shot 7-under and placed 41st at PGA National Resort (The Champion).
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Over his last six trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Henley has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 23rd.
- Henley last played at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024, finishing 41st with a score of 7-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Austin Eckroat posted numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Eckroat also posted numbers of 292.3 in average driving distance (45th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (sixth).
Henley's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|41
|71-69-65-72
|-7
|3/18/2021
|3
|64-69-73-68
|-6
|2/27/2020
|8
|70-69-70-69
|-2
|2/28/2019
|20
|69-72-70-68
|-1
Henley's recent performances
- Henley has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Over his last five appearances, Henley has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Russell Henley has averaged 288.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Henley is averaging 2.148 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Henley is averaging 3.744 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Henley's advanced stats and rankings
- Henley had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.014 last season, which ranked 106th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (291.3 yards) ranked 164th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Henley ranked 33rd on TOUR with an average of 0.343 per round. Additionally, he ranked 150th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.99%.
- On the greens, Henley's 0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 39th last season, while he averaged 27.90 putts per round (seventh).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|164
|291.3
|288.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|150
|64.99%
|57.78%
|Putts Per Round
|7
|27.90
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|146
|22.53%
|26.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|40
|13.17%
|13.06%
Henley's best finishes
- Henley played 20 tournaments last season, securing five finishes in the top five and earning seven top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 tournaments, he had a 95% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Last season Henley's best performance came when he shot 7-under and finished fourth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- Henley collected 1671 points last season, ranking 13th in the FedExCup standings.
Henley's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Henley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.499 (he finished 30th in that event).
- Henley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.877. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley's best performance last season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 5.338 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Henley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.147, which was his best last season. That ranked third in the field.
- Henley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked fourth in the field.
Henley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|0.014
|-1.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.343
|2.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|21
|0.289
|0.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.304
|2.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|0.950
|3.744
Henley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|71-69-65-72
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|68-69-72-72
|-7
|313
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|4
|69-69-71-69
|-10
|135
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|73-77-74-71
|+7
|20
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|67-69-69-68
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|10
|68-73-73-67
|-3
|165
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|70-69-66-69
|-10
|80
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|73-71-74-75
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|7
|70-70-72-67
|-1
|238
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|70-73-67-65
|-5
|13
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|5
|69-75-66-69
|-5
|300
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|30
|68-68-73-66
|-5
|106
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|22
|70-71-70-73
|-4
|156
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|4
|67-71-67-62
|-17
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|19
|69-71-79-70
|+1
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|30
|70-69-68-68
|-17
|32
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|66-67-67-68
|-12
|64
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|5
|64-69-71-67
|-17
|288
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|72-71-75-72
|+2
|20
All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.