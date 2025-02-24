Rikuya Hoshino betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Rikuya Hoshino looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld at Vidanta Vallarta when he tees off in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, for the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches .
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In the past five years, this is Hoshino's first time competing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Austin Eckroat finished with 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.
Hoshino's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hoshino has not finished in the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Hoshino has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of 12-under in his only made cut over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Rikuya Hoshino has averaged 290.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Hoshino has an average of -1.606 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoshino has an average of -2.284 in his past five tournaments.
Hoshino's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|299.3
|290.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|54.63%
|64.35%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|31.67
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|12.04%
|18.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|27.78%
|17.59%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hoshino's best finishes
- Hoshino participated in three tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those three events, he made the cut zero times.
Hoshino's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hoshino's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.372. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Hoshino posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of -2.730.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoshino's best effort last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his -0.182 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Hoshino delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.220). That ranked in the field.
- Hoshino delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-0.321) in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open. That ranked in the field.
Hoshino's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.787
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.787
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.677
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.606
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.284
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hoshino's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-81
|+19
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-73
|+10
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|43
|67-67-72-70
|-12
|10
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoshino as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
