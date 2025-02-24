Rikuya Hoshino betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

In his last five tournaments, Hoshino has not finished in the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Hoshino has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He finished with a score of 12-under in his only made cut over his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Rikuya Hoshino has averaged 290.0 yards in his past five starts.

Hoshino has an average of -1.606 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.