Ricky Castillo betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Last season Castillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.651. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Castillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 4.201. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Castillo's best performance last season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.378.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Castillo recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -5.538 (his best mark last season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.