Ricky Castillo betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Ricky Castillo will appear in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches from Feb. 27 - March 2 after a 55th-place finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- This is Castillo's first time playing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the past five years.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.
Castillo's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Castillo has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Castillo has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 4-under.
- Off the tee, Ricky Castillo has averaged 312.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Castillo is averaging -0.773 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Castillo is averaging -0.313 Strokes Gained: Total.
Castillo's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|298.3
|312.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|58.33%
|67.28%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.00
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|16.67%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|22.22%
|14.81%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Castillo's best finishes
- Castillo, who took part in one tournament last season, did not finish in the top 10.
Castillo's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Castillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.651. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Castillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 4.201. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Castillo's best performance last season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.378.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Castillo recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -5.538 (his best mark last season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Castillo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-0.064) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked in the field.
Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.597
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.751
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.888
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.773
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.313
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Castillo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|43
|72-67-65-72
|-12
|10
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|15
|67-75-70-75
|-1
|46
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|55
|68-69-69-72
|-6
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
