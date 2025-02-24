PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2D AGO

Ben Silverman betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Ben Silverman of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Ben Silverman of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Ben Silverman seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He placed 16th at the par-71 PGA National Resort (The Champion) in 2024.

    Latest odds for Silverman at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Silverman's average finish has been 26th, and his average score 5-under, over his last four appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • Silverman finished 16th (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (in 2024).
    • Austin Eckroat finished with 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Eckroat averaged 292.3 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.

    Silverman's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/20241668-71-66-68-11
    2/23/2023MC70-72+2
    2/28/20193666-71-75-69+1

    Silverman's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Silverman has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Silverman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ben Silverman has averaged 306.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Silverman is averaging 0.903 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Silverman is averaging 0.608 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Silverman .

    Silverman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Silverman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.097 last season ranked 83rd on TOUR, and his 62.9% driving accuracy average ranked 81st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Silverman had a -0.008 mark that ranked 110th on TOUR. He ranked 29th with a 70.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Silverman's 0.550 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him eighth on TOUR last season, and his 28.96 putts-per-round average ranked 84th. He broke par 24.07% of the time (101st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance151293.9306.5
    Greens in Regulation %2970.09%64.81%
    Putts Per Round8428.9628.4
    Par Breakers10124.07%21.11%
    Bogey Avoidance1012.11%12.59%

    Silverman's best finishes

    • Silverman played 24 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
    • Last season Silverman put up his best performance at the Procore Championship, where he finished fourth with a score of 13-under (seven shots back of the winner).
    • Silverman placed 109th in the FedExCup standings with 373 points last season.

    Silverman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he posted a 3.741 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 31st in that tournament.
    • Silverman posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking 10th in the field at 4.458. In that event, he finished 17th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman's best performance last season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.817 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Silverman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.924). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Silverman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.009) at the Procore Championship, which was held in September 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that event).

    Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee830.0970.453
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.008-2.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green770.0781.269
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.5500.903
    Average Strokes Gained: Total320.7170.608

    Silverman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-71-66-68-1149
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4271-67-72-68-107
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-73+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3670-68-69-70-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open8171-72-79-73+72
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-74-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1666-71-65-70-1229
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3269-73-67-71E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3568-71-70-68-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1767-70-67-72-1249
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1866-68-67-65-1848
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3167-68-67-72-1414
    July 25-283M Open5368-68-71-73-46
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship468-71-65-71-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5964-71-75-71-3--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4669-68-68-71-4--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii6969-68-71-69-33
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC72-72-74+2--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-73+2--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open1673-66-65-69-1149
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC68-72-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R1
    Groupings Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    11:45AM UTC
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    11:45AM UTC
    USA
    M. Meissner
    11:45AM UTC
    USA
    D. McCarthy
    11:45AM UTC*
    USA
    S. Ryder
    11:45AM UTC*
    USA
    P. Fishburn
    11:45AM UTC*
    USA
    B. Hossler
    11:56AM UTC
    USA
    T. Montgomery
    11:56AM UTC
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    11:56AM UTC
    USA
    M. Kim
    11:56AM UTC*
    ENG
    L. Donald
    11:56AM UTC*
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    11:56AM UTC*
    USA
    D. Ghim
    12:07PM UTC
    USA
    Car. Young
    12:07PM UTC
    FRA
    V. Perez
    12:07PM UTC
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW