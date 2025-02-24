Ben Silverman betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Ben Silverman of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Ben Silverman seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He placed 16th at the par-71 PGA National Resort (The Champion) in 2024.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Silverman's average finish has been 26th, and his average score 5-under, over his last four appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Silverman finished 16th (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (in 2024).
- Austin Eckroat finished with 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Eckroat averaged 292.3 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.
Silverman's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|16
|68-71-66-68
|-11
|2/23/2023
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|2/28/2019
|36
|66-71-75-69
|+1
Silverman's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Silverman has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Silverman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Silverman has averaged 306.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Silverman is averaging 0.903 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Silverman is averaging 0.608 Strokes Gained: Total.
Silverman's advanced stats and rankings
- Silverman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.097 last season ranked 83rd on TOUR, and his 62.9% driving accuracy average ranked 81st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Silverman had a -0.008 mark that ranked 110th on TOUR. He ranked 29th with a 70.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Silverman's 0.550 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him eighth on TOUR last season, and his 28.96 putts-per-round average ranked 84th. He broke par 24.07% of the time (101st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|151
|293.9
|306.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|29
|70.09%
|64.81%
|Putts Per Round
|84
|28.96
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|101
|24.07%
|21.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|10
|12.11%
|12.59%
Silverman's best finishes
- Silverman played 24 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- Last season Silverman put up his best performance at the Procore Championship, where he finished fourth with a score of 13-under (seven shots back of the winner).
- Silverman placed 109th in the FedExCup standings with 373 points last season.
Silverman's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he posted a 3.741 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 31st in that tournament.
- Silverman posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking 10th in the field at 4.458. In that event, he finished 17th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman's best performance last season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.817 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Silverman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.924). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Silverman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.009) at the Procore Championship, which was held in September 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that event).
Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.097
|0.453
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.008
|-2.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|77
|0.078
|1.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.550
|0.903
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.717
|0.608
Silverman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-71-66-68
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-67-72-68
|-10
|7
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|70-68-69-70
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|81
|71-72-79-73
|+7
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-74
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|66-71-65-70
|-12
|29
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|69-73-67-71
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|68-71-70-68
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|67-70-67-72
|-12
|49
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|18
|66-68-67-65
|-18
|48
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|31
|67-68-67-72
|-14
|14
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|68-68-71-73
|-4
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|4
|68-71-65-71
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|59
|64-71-75-71
|-3
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|69-68-68-71
|-4
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|69
|69-68-71-69
|-3
|3
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|72-72-74
|+2
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|16
|73-66-65-69
|-11
|49
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.