Rickie Fowler betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Rickie Fowler looks for better results in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches after he placed 41st shooting 7-under in this tournament in 2024.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Fowler has entered the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches seven times of late, with one win. His average score has been 3-under, and his average finish has been 30th.
- Fowler last played at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024, finishing 41st with a score of 7-under.
- Austin Eckroat finished with 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Eckroat posted an average driving distance of 292.3 (45th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (sixth).
Fowler's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|41
|71-67-67-72
|-7
|2/24/2022
|42
|72-70-70-71
|+3
|3/18/2021
|65
|70-68-78-71
|+7
|2/27/2020
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|2/28/2019
|2
|67-72-66-67
|-8
Fowler's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Fowler has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Fowler has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Rickie Fowler has averaged 305.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Fowler is averaging -0.587 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Fowler is averaging -1.896 Strokes Gained: Total.
Fowler's advanced stats and rankings
- Fowler had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.180 last season, which ranked 137th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (297.7 yards) ranked 121st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fowler sported a -0.117 mark that ranked 124th on TOUR. He ranked 149th with a 65.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fowler delivered a 0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 66th on TOUR, while he ranked 58th with a putts-per-round average of 28.75. He broke par 22.01% of the time (158th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|121
|297.7
|305.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|149
|65.01%
|54.17%
|Putts Per Round
|58
|28.75
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|158
|22.01%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|123
|15.08%
|9.38%
Fowler's best finishes
- Fowler last season took part in 24 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 18 times (75%).
- Last season Fowler's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. He shot 17-under and finished fourth in that event.
- Fowler collected 374 points last season, ranking 108th in the FedExCup standings.
Fowler's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.358. He finished 23rd in that tournament.
- Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 4.045 mark ranked 15th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler posted his best effort last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.611.
- At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Fowler delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.636, which was his best last season. That ranked second in the field.
- Fowler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.544) in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. That ranked fourth in the field.
Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.180
|0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.117
|-0.566
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|121
|-0.049
|-1.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.136
|-0.587
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.210
|-1.896
Fowler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|71-67-67-72
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|75-72-71-72
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|74-69-76-71
|+2
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|76-74-71-72
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|70-71-67-67
|-9
|88
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|71-75-73-71
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|72-69-69-71
|-3
|7
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|70-69-66-76
|+1
|16
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-82
|+14
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|20
|64-69-69-65
|-13
|95
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|66-72-67-74
|-9
|19
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|71
|79-69-74-75
|+13
|6
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-67-67-68
|-17
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|66-68-69-68
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|4
|68-64-67-64
|-17
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|14
|63-73-67
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|21
|69-62-71-71
|-15
|37
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|53
|68-69-72-73
|-6
|11
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|77-69-70-74
|+2
|20
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.