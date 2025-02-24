Rickie Fowler betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Over his last five appearances, Fowler has finished in the top 20 once.

He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.

Over his last five appearances, Fowler has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Rickie Fowler has averaged 305.6 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Fowler is averaging -0.587 Strokes Gained: Putting.