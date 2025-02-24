Richard Hoey betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Richard Hoey looks for a higher finish in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches after he finished 56th shooting 4-under in this tournament in 2024.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Hoey has entered the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once of late, in 2024. He finished 56th, posting a score of 4-under.
- When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
- En route to his victory last year, Eckroat posted an average driving distance of 292.3 (45th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (sixth).
Hoey's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|56
|69-66-72-73
|-4
Hoey's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hoey has an average finish of 59th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Hoey has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Richard Hoey has averaged 311.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey has an average of -3.268 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoey has an average of -2.995 in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.586 last season ranked ninth on TOUR, and his 63.5% driving accuracy average ranked 73rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hoey ranked 83rd on TOUR with an average of 0.155 per round. Additionally, he ranked 16th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.90%.
- On the greens, Hoey's -0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 147th last season, while he averaged 29.30 putts per round (132nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|25
|309.3
|311.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|16
|70.90%
|73.02%
|Putts Per Round
|132
|29.30
|31.7
|Par Breakers
|63
|25.26%
|20.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|38
|13.16%
|15.87%
Hoey's best finishes
- Hoey last season participated in 27 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- Last season Hoey's best performance came at the ISCO Championship. He shot 33-under and finished second in that event.
- With 393 points last season, Hoey ranked 102nd in the FedExCup standings.
Hoey's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.879 (he finished 21st in that tournament).
- Hoey's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.691. He finished sixth in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey's best performance last season was at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he produced a 5.832 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Hoey posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.683, which ranked sixth in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
- Hoey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.288) at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.586
|1.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.155
|-0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|127
|-0.064
|-0.840
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.254
|-3.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.423
|-2.995
Hoey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|69-66-72-73
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|65-72-67-73
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|67-71-69-78
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|71-71-69-72
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|33
|69-70-71-68
|-10
|14
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-63
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-70
|+7
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|69-69-68-67
|-15
|89
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|67-64-67-71
|-15
|32
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|64-66-67-69
|-33
|104
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|67
|70-70-68-75
|-1
|3
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-68-65-69
|-10
|37
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|71-66-75-70
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|68
|68-70-72-76
|-2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|21
|66-69-68-67
|-14
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|64-66-69-66
|-19
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|22
|67-70-68-66
|-9
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|67-70-69-73
|-9
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|17
|70-66-69-69
|-10
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|59
|69-64-70-72
|-5
|5
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|58
|65-63-74-76
|-10
|5
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.