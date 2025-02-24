Richard Hoey betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

In his last five tournaments, Hoey has an average finish of 59th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Hoey has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.

He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Richard Hoey has averaged 311.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Hoey has an average of -3.268 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.