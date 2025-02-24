Max McGreevy betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 21: Max McGreevy tees off on the 11th hole during the second round of the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
Max McGreevy hits the links in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Feb. 27 - March 2 coming off a 25th-place finish in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in his last competition.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- McGreevy has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- McGreevy missed the cut (with a score of 9-over) in his most recent go-round at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2023.
- When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
- En route to his victory last year, Eckroat posted an average driving distance of 292.3 (45th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (sixth).
McGreevy's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/23/2023
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|2/24/2022
|MC
|70-76
|+6
McGreevy's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, McGreevy finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- McGreevy has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, he finished -11 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Max McGreevy has averaged 304.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- McGreevy is averaging 0.947 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McGreevy is averaging 0.179 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|312.3
|304.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|77.08%
|67.13%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.00
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|30.56%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|10.42%
|13.89%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
McGreevy's best finishes
- McGreevy did not post a top-10 finish last season (he participated in two tournaments).
- In those two tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
- Last season McGreevy's best performance came at the Black Desert Championship. He shot 15-under and finished 11th in that event.
McGreevy's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season McGreevy produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), ranking 10th in the field at 3.566.
- McGreevy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 6.858 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McGreevy put up his best performance last season at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), ranking 17th in the field with a mark of 1.450.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, McGreevy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 2.423, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 11th in that event.
- McGreevy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.125) at the Black Desert Championship (which ranked him 11th in the field). In that event, he finished 11th.
McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.947
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.179
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
McGreevy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-66-71-66
|-14
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|68-68-64-69
|-15
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|70-74-68
|-4
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|71
|-1
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|25
|74-65-68-66
|-11
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.