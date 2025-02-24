Quade Cummins betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Quade Cummins enters play Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) following a 32nd-place finish in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld his last time in competition.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Cummins is playing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches for the first time in the past five years.
- When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
- In addition, Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (sixth).
Cummins' recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Cummins has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Cummins has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Quade Cummins has averaged 306.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cummins is averaging 2.017 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Cummins is averaging -0.028 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cummins' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|295.0
|306.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|75.00%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.50
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|30.56%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.67%
|12.85%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cummins' best finishes
- Cummins did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he took part in one tournament).
Cummins' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Cummins delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking in the field at -0.206.
- Cummins produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking in the field at 0.111. In that event, he missed the cut.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cummins' best performance last season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he produced a -0.269 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Cummins posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (0.766). That ranked in the field.
- Cummins delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (0.403) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
Cummins' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.859
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.788
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|2.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.028
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cummins' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|34
|66-67-72-70
|-13
|18
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|32
|69-68-68-69
|-10
|24
All stats in this article are accurate for Cummins as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
