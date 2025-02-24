PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Pierceson Coody betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Pierceson Coody betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Pierceson Coody enters play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches after failing to make the cut in the tournament in 2024 at PGA National Resort (The Champion).

    Latest odds for Coody at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Coody has an average finish of 63rd, and an average score of 2-over.
    • In Coody's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Austin Eckroat finished with 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.

    Coody's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/2024MC71-75+4
    2/23/20236366-75-71-70+2

    Coody's recent performances

    • Coody has posted one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Coody has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 11-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Pierceson Coody has averaged 299.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Coody has an average of -0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Coody has an average of 0.350 in his past five tournaments.
    Coody's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance13312.6299.9
    Greens in Regulation %5868.66%15.28%
    Putts Per Round9629.0432.3
    Par Breakers4225.78%24.31%
    Bogey Avoidance12715.17%14.93%

    Coody's best finishes

    • Last season Coody took part in 28 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 16 times (57.1%).
    • Last season Coody's best performance came at the ISCO Championship, where he shot 25-under and finished second.
    • Coody ranked 120th in the FedExCup standings with 308 points last season.

    Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee890.0720.491
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green159-0.378-0.433
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green163-0.2730.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130.505-0.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.0740.350

    Coody's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-75+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3272-67-68-70-1112
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D73+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5769-71-69-71E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7471-71-77-73+43
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1867-67-72-70-1228
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-71-69--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5471-69-68-72-44
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge567-65-69-74-596
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3570-66-70-71-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6369-71-69-74-54
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3067-70-69-64-1427
    July 11-14ISCO Championship261-67-68-70-25104
    July 25-283M Open7269-71-70-76+23
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6169-67-72-70-25
    September 12-15Procore Championship5872-67-74-73-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-70-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open3972-65-70-67-10--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1268-69-67-69-11--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC76-75+9--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-80+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.