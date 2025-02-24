Pierceson Coody betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Coody has posted one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Coody has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 11-under.

In terms of driving distance, Pierceson Coody has averaged 299.9 yards in his past five starts.

Coody has an average of -0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.