Pierceson Coody betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Pierceson Coody enters play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches after failing to make the cut in the tournament in 2024 at PGA National Resort (The Champion).
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Coody has an average finish of 63rd, and an average score of 2-over.
- In Coody's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Austin Eckroat finished with 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.
Coody's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|2/23/2023
|63
|66-75-71-70
|+2
Coody's recent performances
- Coody has posted one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Coody has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 11-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Pierceson Coody has averaged 299.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Coody has an average of -0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Coody has an average of 0.350 in his past five tournaments.
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|13
|312.6
|299.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|58
|68.66%
|15.28%
|Putts Per Round
|96
|29.04
|32.3
|Par Breakers
|42
|25.78%
|24.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|127
|15.17%
|14.93%
Coody's best finishes
- Last season Coody took part in 28 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 16 times (57.1%).
- Last season Coody's best performance came at the ISCO Championship, where he shot 25-under and finished second.
- Coody ranked 120th in the FedExCup standings with 308 points last season.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.072
|0.491
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.378
|-0.433
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|163
|-0.273
|0.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.505
|-0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.074
|0.350
Coody's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|72-67-68-70
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|69-71-69-71
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|74
|71-71-77-73
|+4
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|67-67-72-70
|-12
|28
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|71-69-68-72
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|67-65-69-74
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|70-66-70-71
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|63
|69-71-69-74
|-5
|4
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|30
|67-70-69-64
|-14
|27
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|61-67-68-70
|-25
|104
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|72
|69-71-70-76
|+2
|3
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|61
|69-67-72-70
|-2
|5
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|58
|72-67-74-73
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|39
|72-65-70-67
|-10
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|12
|68-69-67-69
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.