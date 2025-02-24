Paul Waring betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
SUN CITY, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 07: Paul Waring of England tees off on the 11th hole during the third round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge 2025 at Gary Player CC on December 07, 2024 in Sun City, South Africa. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Paul Waring is set to compete at for the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches from Feb. 27 - March 2 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, at PGA National Resort (The Champion).
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- This is Waring's first time competing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the past five years.
- Austin Eckroat finished with 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Eckroat posted an average driving distance of 292.3 (45th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (sixth).
Waring's recent performances
- He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
- Waring has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Paul Waring has averaged 314.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Waring is averaging -0.855 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Waring is averaging -4.189 Strokes Gained: Total.
Waring's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|W/D
|72
|E
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Waring as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.