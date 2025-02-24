Paul Waring betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.

Waring has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Paul Waring has averaged 314.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

Waring is averaging -0.855 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.