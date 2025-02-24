Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela hits a tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 25, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Jhonattan Vegas will appear Feb. 27 - March 2 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. In his most recent tournament he took 40th in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, shooting 8-under at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In his last seven appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Vegas has an average finish of 30th, and an average score of 1-over.
- In Vegas' most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2023, he finished 21st after posting a score of 5-under.
- With numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th), Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024.
- Eckroat averaged 292.3 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.
Vegas' recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/23/2023
|21
|69-72-70-64
|-5
|2/24/2022
|42
|69-71-72-71
|+3
|3/18/2021
|30
|71-68-69-71
|-1
|2/27/2020
|27
|70-71-69-72
|+2
|2/28/2019
|16
|64-73-69-72
|-2
Vegas' recent performances
- Vegas has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Vegas has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five appearances.
- Jhonattan Vegas has averaged 311.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas is averaging -0.544 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas is averaging 1.878 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Vegas posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.611 (eighth) last season, while his average driving distance of 313.9 yards ranked ninth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Vegas sported a 0.433 mark that ranked 22nd on TOUR. He ranked sixth with a 72.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Vegas registered a -0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 163rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.63, and he ranked 35th by breaking par 26.08% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|9
|313.9
|311.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|6
|72.30%
|71.93%
|Putts Per Round
|163
|29.63
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|35
|26.08%
|24.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|58
|13.58%
|11.40%
Vegas' best finishes
- Vegas, who participated in 23 tournaments last season, secured one win.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 15 times.
- Last season Vegas' best performance came at the 3M Open, where he took home the title with a score of 17-under.
- Vegas collected 685 points last season, placing 69th in the FedExCup standings.
Vegas' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Vegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.952.
- Vegas produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the 3M Open, ranking eighth in the field at 6.078. In that tournament, he finished first.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas' best effort last season was at the John Deere Classic, where his 2.094 mark ranked 18th in the field.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Vegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.979, which ranked ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
- Vegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.922) at the 3M Open in July 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Vegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.611
|0.699
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.433
|2.803
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|146
|-0.198
|-1.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.280
|-0.544
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.565
|1.878
Vegas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|71-70-71-65
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|68-70-69-70
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-76
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|70-69-69-67
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|67-69-69-73
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|20
|68-64-67-68
|-17
|43
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|1
|68-66-63-70
|-17
|500
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|61
|70-66-72-70
|-2
|5
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|69-73-65-70
|-3
|54
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|32
|71-70-70-70
|-7
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|23
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|69-68-65-77
|-5
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|11
|66-67-68-67
|-12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|57
|67-69-70-75
|-3
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|4
|68-68-66-65
|-25
|325
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-72-67
|-6
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|42
|70-72-71-78
|+3
|12
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|40
|70-67-73-70
|-8
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.