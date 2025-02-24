Greyson Sigg betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
After he finished 56th in this tournament in 2024, Greyson Sigg has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, Feb. 27 - March 2.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In his last three appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Sigg has an average finish of 56th, and an average score of 4-under.
- Sigg last participated in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024, finishing 56th with a score of 4-under.
- Austin Eckroat finished with 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Eckroat averaged 292.3 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.
Sigg's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|56
|70-69-70-71
|-4
|2/23/2023
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|2/24/2022
|MC
|75-72
|+7
Sigg's recent performances
- Sigg has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Sigg has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Greyson Sigg has averaged 303.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Sigg is averaging -0.968 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Sigg is averaging 1.940 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sigg's advanced stats and rankings
- Sigg put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.066 last season, which ranked 122nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (294.0 yards) ranked 149th, and his 65.2% driving accuracy average ranked 49th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Sigg had a 0.414 mark (25th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Sigg's -0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 175th last season, and his 29.89 putts-per-round average ranked 175th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|149
|294.0
|303.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|11
|71.49%
|67.54%
|Putts Per Round
|175
|29.89
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|128
|23.32%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|13
|12.21%
|13.45%
Sigg's best finishes
- Sigg teed off in 28 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting four top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 50%.
- Last season Sigg's best performance came when he shot 13-under and finished fourth at the Procore Championship.
- Sigg earned 254 points last season, which placed him 132nd in the FedExCup standings.
Sigg's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he produced a 2.141 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 23rd in that tournament.
- Sigg put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.774. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg produced his best effort last season at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 3.732.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (1.853). That ranked 32nd in the field.
- Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.009) at the Procore Championship in September 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.
Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.066
|0.596
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.414
|1.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|30
|0.234
|1.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|175
|-0.502
|-0.968
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|0.080
|1.940
Sigg's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-70-71
|-4
|6
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-69-73
|-1
|10
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-73-70-67
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|9
|68-65-70-70
|-15
|43
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|63-72-65-66
|-22
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|31
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|76-69-75-72
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|4
|71-66-66-72
|-13
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|67-69-67-66
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|67-69-68-67
|-13
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|9
|67-67-69-69
|-12
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|67-70-72-69
|-2
|3
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-73
|-5
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|69-73-70-74
|-2
|68
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|32
|73-65-68-70
|-8
|23
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|17
|70-65-69-68
|-12
|44
All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
