Greyson Sigg betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    After he finished 56th in this tournament in 2024, Greyson Sigg has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, Feb. 27 - March 2.

    Latest odds for Sigg at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In his last three appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Sigg has an average finish of 56th, and an average score of 4-under.
    • Sigg last participated in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024, finishing 56th with a score of 4-under.
    • Austin Eckroat finished with 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Eckroat averaged 292.3 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.

    Sigg's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/20245670-69-70-71-4
    2/23/2023MC73-70+3
    2/24/2022MC75-72+7

    Sigg's recent performances

    • Sigg has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Sigg has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Greyson Sigg has averaged 303.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Sigg is averaging -0.968 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Sigg is averaging 1.940 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Sigg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sigg put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.066 last season, which ranked 122nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (294.0 yards) ranked 149th, and his 65.2% driving accuracy average ranked 49th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Sigg had a 0.414 mark (25th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Sigg's -0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 175th last season, and his 29.89 putts-per-round average ranked 175th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance149294.0303.2
    Greens in Regulation %1171.49%67.54%
    Putts Per Round17529.8929.3
    Par Breakers12823.32%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance1312.21%13.45%

    Sigg's best finishes

    • Sigg teed off in 28 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 50%.
    • Last season Sigg's best performance came when he shot 13-under and finished fourth at the Procore Championship.
    • Sigg earned 254 points last season, which placed him 132nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Sigg's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he produced a 2.141 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 23rd in that tournament.
    • Sigg put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.774. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg produced his best effort last season at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 3.732.
    • At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (1.853). That ranked 32nd in the field.
    • Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.009) at the Procore Championship in September 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.0660.596
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.4141.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green300.2341.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting175-0.502-0.968
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1020.0801.940

    Sigg's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5670-69-70-71-46
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-72-69-73-110
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-73-70-67-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-76+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship968-65-70-70-1543
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans863-72-65-66-2252
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1367-67-68-69-1331
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-68+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5676-69-75-72+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-75+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-73+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
    September 12-15Procore Championship471-66-66-72-13--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1167-69-67-66-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2367-69-68-67-13--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship967-67-69-69-12--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-75+4--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii7067-70-72-69-23
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC69-69-73-5--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open969-73-70-74-268
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3273-65-68-70-823
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld1770-65-69-68-1244

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Sponsored by CDW