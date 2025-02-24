Eric Cole betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

In his last five appearances, Cole has an average finish of 53rd.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Over his last five appearances, Cole has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Eric Cole has averaged 298.5 yards in his past five starts.

Cole has an average of -1.910 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.