Eric Cole betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Eric Cole enters play in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, trying for better results Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches after missing the cut in his last outing, The Genesis Invitational.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Cole's average finish has been second, and his average score 22-under, over his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Cole last played at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 7-over.
- With numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th), Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.00 putts per round (sixth).
Cole's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|2/23/2023
|2
|67-66-66-67
|-22
Cole's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Cole has an average finish of 53rd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Cole has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Eric Cole has averaged 298.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Cole has an average of -1.910 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cole is averaging -3.067 Strokes Gained: Total.
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.275 (147th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.0 yards ranks 156th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole sports a -0.118 mark (116th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Cole's -0.365 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 148th on TOUR this season, and his 28.71 putts-per-round average ranks 64th. He has broken par 22.45% of the time (107th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|156
|295.0
|298.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|137
|66.20%
|61.81%
|Putts Per Round
|64
|28.71
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|107
|22.45%
|20.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|108
|13.89%
|17.01%
Cole's best finishes
- Cole has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 71.4%.
- With 167 points, Cole currently sits 55th in the FedExCup standings.
Cole's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The American Express, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.402 (he finished 68th in that tournament).
- Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 5.773 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole posted his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2025), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 2.127.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Cole recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.169, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 10th in the field.
- Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.275
|-0.935
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.118
|-0.779
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|86
|0.060
|0.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.365
|-1.910
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.698
|-3.067
Cole's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|70-73-70-74
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|73-67-71-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|52
|73-72-81-73
|+11
|12
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|70-68-67-72
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-69
|-6
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|68
|73-72-80-77
|+18
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|70-75-74-79
|+10
|15
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|69-75-66-65
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|66-68-70-69
|-15
|89
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|62-68-64-69
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|71-64-69-69
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|72-73-72-73
|+6
|29
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|68-68-69-63
|-12
|80
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|18
|71-67-72-63
|-7
|184
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|46
|77-68-78-72
|+7
|41
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|66-67-69-69
|-17
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|64-67-70-66
|-13
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|15
|68-72-68-63
|-11
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|52
|74-68-68-73
|-9
|12
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|5
|64-67-67-68
|-14
|110
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|68
|68-69-70-74
|-7
|3
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|68
|70-71-79-77
|+9
|3
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|66-69-73-70
|-10
|38
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
