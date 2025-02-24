PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Eric Cole enters play in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, trying for better results Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches after missing the cut in his last outing, The Genesis Invitational.

    Latest odds for Cole at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Cole's average finish has been second, and his average score 22-under, over his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • Cole last played at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 7-over.
    • With numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th), Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.00 putts per round (sixth).

    Cole's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/2024MC78-71+7
    2/23/2023267-66-66-67-22

    Cole's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Cole has an average finish of 53rd.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Cole has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Eric Cole has averaged 298.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Cole has an average of -1.910 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Cole is averaging -3.067 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.275 (147th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.0 yards ranks 156th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole sports a -0.118 mark (116th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Cole's -0.365 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 148th on TOUR this season, and his 28.71 putts-per-round average ranks 64th. He has broken par 22.45% of the time (107th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance156295.0298.5
    Greens in Regulation %13766.20%61.81%
    Putts Per Round6428.7129.2
    Par Breakers10722.45%20.49%
    Bogey Avoidance10813.89%17.01%

    Cole's best finishes

    • Cole has participated in seven tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 71.4%.
    • With 167 points, Cole currently sits 55th in the FedExCup standings.

    Cole's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The American Express, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.402 (he finished 68th in that tournament).
    • Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 5.773 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole posted his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2025), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 2.127.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Cole recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.169, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 10th in the field.
    • Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

    Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.275-0.935
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.118-0.779
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green860.0600.557
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.365-1.910
    Average Strokes Gained: Total145-0.698-3.067

    Cole's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC78-71+7--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2170-73-70-74-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3373-67-71-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5273-72-81-73+1112
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3370-68-67-72-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC69-69-6--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6873-72-80-77+186
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-70+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4570-75-74-79+1015
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4869-75-66-65-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic666-68-70-69-1589
    July 4-7John Deere Classic762-68-64-69-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4671-64-69-69-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship3172-73-72-73+629
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship768-68-69-63-1280
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1871-67-72-63-7184
    August 22-25BMW Championship4677-68-78-72+741
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1666-67-69-69-17--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-73E--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP664-67-70-66-13--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1568-72-68-63-11--
    January 2-5The Sentry5274-68-68-73-912
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii564-67-67-68-14110
    January 16-19The American Express6868-69-70-74-73
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open6870-71-79-77+93
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2266-69-73-70-1038
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC74-73+5--
    February 13-16The Genesis InvitationalMC78-71+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.