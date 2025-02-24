Paul Peterson betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Paul Peterson enters play in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, trying for better results Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches after missing the cut in his last competition, the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Peterson is playing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches for the first time in the past five years.
- When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
- Eckroat averaged 292.3 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.
Peterson's recent performances
- Peterson has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Peterson has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those two times he's made the cut.
- Paul Peterson has averaged 278.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Peterson is averaging 0.662 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Peterson is averaging -1.213 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Peterson's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|271.8
|278.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.67%
|67.06%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.75
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|26.39%
|23.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|11.11%
|10.32%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Peterson's best finishes
- Peterson participated in one tournament last season, and he didn't finish in the top 10.
- Last season Peterson's best performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he shot 12-under and finished 10th.
Peterson's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Peterson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in November 2024 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked 47th in the field with a mark of -0.678. He finished 25th in that event.
- Peterson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in November 2024 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked 68th in the field with a mark of -3.822. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Peterson's best effort last season was at The RSM Classic, where his 1.483 mark ranked 16th in the field.
- At The RSM Classic in November 2024, Peterson posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.566, which was his best last season. That ranked 19th in the field.
- Peterson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-0.452) in November 2024 at The RSM Classic, which ranked 48th in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.631
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.662
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.213
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Peterson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|25
|70-66-68-69
|-9
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|64-67-70-67
|-12
|64
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|76-70-66
|-4
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|75
|+3
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.