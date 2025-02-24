Patton Kizzire betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: Patton Kizzire of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Patton Kizzire enters play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches after missing the cut in the tournament in 2024 at PGA National Resort (The Champion).
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Kizzire's average finish has been 67th, and his average score 11-over, over his last six appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- In 2024, Kizzire missed the cut (with a score of 7-over) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
- Eckroat averaged 292.3 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.
Kizzire's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|3/18/2021
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|2/27/2020
|68
|70-72-74-78
|+14
|2/28/2019
|MC
|74-72
|+6
Kizzire's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Kizzire finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Kizzire has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, he finished -14 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Off the tee, Patton Kizzire has averaged 299.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire has an average of -1.989 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire is averaging -1.397 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.062 (120th) last season, while his average driving distance of 301.7 yards ranked 87th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kizzire ranked 18th on TOUR with an average of 0.458 per round. Additionally, he ranked seventh with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.95%.
- On the greens, Kizzire delivered a -0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 131st with a putts-per-round average of 29.29, and he ranked 30th by breaking par 26.52% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|87
|301.7
|299.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|7
|71.95%
|70.94%
|Putts Per Round
|131
|29.29
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|30
|26.52%
|25.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|27
|12.81%
|14.10%
Kizzire's best finishes
- Kizzire, who participated in 23 tournaments last season, secured one win and two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 11 times.
- Last season Kizzire's best performance came at the Procore Championship. He shot 20-under and won the title (his only win last season).
- Kizzire collected 241 points last season, placing 134th in the FedExCup standings.
Kizzire's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.832.
- Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 7.467 mark ranked second in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best effort last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 4.969 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Kizzire recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.957). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Kizzire posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.009) at the Procore Championship in September 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.062
|-0.552
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.458
|0.516
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|85
|0.059
|0.629
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.167
|-1.989
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.288
|-1.397
Kizzire's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-66-74-67
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|61-72-65-73
|-136
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|69-66-66-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|70-65-67-68
|-14
|38
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|69-69-69-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|50
|66-67-71-73
|-11
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|1
|66-65-67-70
|-20
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|65-68-70-67
|-18
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|43
|66-71-66-71
|-10
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|66
|71-69-73-70
|+1
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|40
|70-69-67-72
|-14
|19
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|72-67-70
|-7
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.