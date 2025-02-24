PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Patton Kizzire betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: Patton Kizzire of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    Patton Kizzire enters play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches after missing the cut in the tournament in 2024 at PGA National Resort (The Champion).

    Latest odds for Kizzire at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Kizzire's average finish has been 67th, and his average score 11-over, over his last six appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • In 2024, Kizzire missed the cut (with a score of 7-over) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
    • Eckroat averaged 292.3 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.

    Kizzire's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/2024MC73-76+7
    3/18/2021MC71-72+3
    2/27/20206870-72-74-78+14
    2/28/2019MC74-72+6

    Kizzire's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Kizzire finished outside the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Kizzire has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, he finished -14 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Off the tee, Patton Kizzire has averaged 299.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kizzire has an average of -1.989 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kizzire is averaging -1.397 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kizzire posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.062 (120th) last season, while his average driving distance of 301.7 yards ranked 87th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kizzire ranked 18th on TOUR with an average of 0.458 per round. Additionally, he ranked seventh with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.95%.
    • On the greens, Kizzire delivered a -0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 131st with a putts-per-round average of 29.29, and he ranked 30th by breaking par 26.52% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance87301.7299.7
    Greens in Regulation %771.95%70.94%
    Putts Per Round13129.2929.0
    Par Breakers3026.52%25.21%
    Bogey Avoidance2712.81%14.10%

    Kizzire's best finishes

    • Kizzire, who participated in 23 tournaments last season, secured one win and two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 11 times.
    • Last season Kizzire's best performance came at the Procore Championship. He shot 20-under and won the title (his only win last season).
    • Kizzire collected 241 points last season, placing 134th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kizzire's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.832.
    • Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 7.467 mark ranked second in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best effort last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 4.969 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Kizzire recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.957). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Kizzire posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.009) at the Procore Championship in September 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.062-0.552
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180.4580.516
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green850.0590.629
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting127-0.167-1.989
    Average Strokes Gained: Total760.288-1.397

    Kizzire's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-76+7--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-74+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2370-66-74-67-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2861-72-65-73-1365
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2469-66-66-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1070-65-67-68-1438
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2069-69-69-70-1141
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5066-67-71-73-115
    July 25-283M OpenMC76-73+7--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship166-65-67-70-20--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1165-68-70-67-18--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4366-71-66-71-10--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-72E--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic6671-69-73-70+1--
    January 2-5The Sentry4070-69-67-72-1419
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-69-2--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC72-67-70-7--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC74-69+1--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-70-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.