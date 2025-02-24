Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Rodgers has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five appearances, Rodgers has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 306.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging -1.088 Strokes Gained: Putting.