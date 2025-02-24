Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Patrick Rodgers hits the links in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Feb. 27 - March 2 coming off a 25th-place finish in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in his most recent tournament.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Rodgers' average finish has been 37th, and his average score 3-over, over his last six appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- In 2022, Rodgers finished 64th (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Eckroat averaged 292.3 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.
Rodgers' recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/24/2022
|64
|68-74-72-72
|+6
|3/18/2021
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|2/27/2020
|21
|69-71-72-69
|+1
|2/28/2019
|30
|68-71-72-69
|E
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Rodgers has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 306.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging -1.088 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rodgers has an average of 1.326 in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.424, which ranks 33rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.0 yards) ranks 63rd, and his 62.4% driving accuracy average ranks 58th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers has a 0.040 mark (97th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Rodgers has delivered a -0.529 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 162nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a putts-per-round average of 29.63, and he ranks 135th by breaking par 21.06% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|63
|307.0
|306.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|68
|69.91%
|67.28%
|Putts Per Round
|148
|29.63
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|135
|21.06%
|21.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|55
|12.04%
|13.27%
Rodgers' best finishes
- Rodgers has not won any of the seven tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut five times (71.4%).
- Currently, Rodgers ranks 17th in the FedExCup standings with 415 points.
Rodgers' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.262.
- Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 4.728 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers put up his best performance this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking ninth in the field at 2.580. In that tournament, he finished third.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, Rodgers recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.585, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished third in that event.
- Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.311) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.424
|1.773
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|0.040
|-0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|69
|0.118
|0.732
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-0.529
|-1.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|0.053
|1.326
Rodgers' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-74-72-70
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|67-74-73-70
|+4
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|78
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-66-68-70
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|70-70-74-72
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|72-67-68-75
|+2
|10
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-80
|+13
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|65-68-67-66
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|69-67-67-76
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|66-68-70-68
|-12
|18
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|65-73-69-70
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|68-63-70-71
|-8
|21
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|69-71-69-67
|-4
|80
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|72-68-73-69
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|68-69-67-65
|-15
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|67
|68-73-71-70
|+2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|24
|71-67-67-70
|-13
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|9
|66-71-65-70
|-12
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|17
|65-70-70-67
|-10
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|70
|72-67-68-75
|-6
|3
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|71-71-76-76
|+6
|5
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|70-66-75-67
|-10
|38
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|3
|69-71-68-71
|-9
|338
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|25
|67-68-66-72
|-11
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.