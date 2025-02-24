PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Patrick Rodgers hits the links in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Feb. 27 - March 2 coming off a 25th-place finish in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Rodgers' average finish has been 37th, and his average score 3-over, over his last six appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • In 2022, Rodgers finished 64th (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Eckroat averaged 292.3 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.

    Rodgers' recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/24/20226468-74-72-72+6
    3/18/2021MC70-73+3
    2/27/20202169-71-72-69+1
    2/28/20193068-71-72-69E

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • Rodgers has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Rodgers has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 306.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging -1.088 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rodgers has an average of 1.326 in his past five tournaments.
    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.424, which ranks 33rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.0 yards) ranks 63rd, and his 62.4% driving accuracy average ranks 58th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers has a 0.040 mark (97th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Rodgers has delivered a -0.529 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 162nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a putts-per-round average of 29.63, and he ranks 135th by breaking par 21.06% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance63307.0306.1
    Greens in Regulation %6869.91%67.28%
    Putts Per Round14829.6329.3
    Par Breakers13521.06%21.60%
    Bogey Avoidance5512.04%13.27%

    Rodgers' best finishes

    • Rodgers has not won any of the seven tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut five times (71.4%).
    • Currently, Rodgers ranks 17th in the FedExCup standings with 415 points.

    Rodgers' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.262.
    • Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 4.728 mark ranked ninth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers put up his best performance this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking ninth in the field at 2.580. In that tournament, he finished third.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, Rodgers recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.585, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished third in that event.
    • Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.311) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, a performance that ranked him third in the field.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.4241.773
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green970.040-0.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green690.1180.732
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting162-0.529-1.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Total970.0531.326

    Rodgers' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-74-72-70E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7467-74-73-70+42
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenW/D78+6--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage566-66-68-70-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2970-70-74-72+245
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4572-67-68-75+210
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-80+13--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1665-68-67-66-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3169-67-67-76-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3466-68-70-68-1218
    July 25-283M Open3765-73-69-70-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3368-63-70-71-821
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3369-71-69-67-480
    September 12-15Procore Championship3772-68-73-69-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1168-69-67-65-15--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6768-73-71-70+2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2471-67-67-70-13--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship966-71-65-70-12--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1765-70-70-67-10--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--
    January 16-19The American Express7072-67-68-75-63
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open5671-71-76-76+65
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2270-66-75-67-1038
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC76-71+5--
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational369-71-68-71-9338
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld2567-68-66-72-1131

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.