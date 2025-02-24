Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Fishburn has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Over his last five events, Fishburn has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.

In his last five tournaments, he finished -13 relative to par in his only made cut.

In terms of driving distance, Patrick Fishburn has averaged 303.5 yards in his past five starts.

Fishburn is averaging -0.132 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.