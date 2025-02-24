PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

FARMINGTON, UTAH - AUGUST 07: Patrick Fishburn tees off on the 14th hole during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank at Oakridge Country Club on August 07, 2022 in Farmington, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Patrick Fishburn enters play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches after missing the cut in the competition in 2024 at PGA National Resort (The Champion).

    Latest odds for Fishburn at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Fishburn missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024.
    • When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
    • Eckroat averaged 292.3 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.

    Fishburn's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/2024MC74-73+5

    Fishburn's recent performances

    • Fishburn has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Over his last five events, Fishburn has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
    • In his last five tournaments, he finished -13 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Patrick Fishburn has averaged 303.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Fishburn is averaging -0.132 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fishburn has an average of -0.524 in his past five tournaments.
    Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fishburn delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.616 last season (sixth on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.8 yards) ranked 30th, while his 62.7% driving accuracy average ranked 85th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fishburn had a -0.083 mark (119th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Fishburn registered a 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 80th on TOUR, while he ranked 174th with a putts-per-round average of 29.86. He broke par 25.08% of the time (72nd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance30308.8303.5
    Greens in Regulation %174.21%65.81%
    Putts Per Round17429.8629.3
    Par Breakers7225.08%23.08%
    Bogey Avoidance711.90%16.67%

    Fishburn's best finishes

    • Fishburn took part in 25 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 52%.
    • Last season Fishburn's best performance came at the Procore Championship, where he shot 14-under and finished third.
    • Fishburn's 384 points last season placed him 104th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fishburn's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Fishburn put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 4.366.
    • Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.909.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fishburn's best mark last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he put up a 2.991 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Fishburn delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.882, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 15th in that tournament.
    • Fishburn posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.009) at the Procore Championship in September 2024. That ranked third in the field.

    Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee60.616-0.639
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green119-0.083-0.687
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green139-0.1300.934
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.078-0.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Total550.480-0.524

    Fishburn's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-73+5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4271-68-68-71-107
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-73+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2370-69-69-69-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-70-60-72-13973
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-71E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2073-66-66-68-1125
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC68-73+1--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2572-67-69-70-1032
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC65-74-3--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1566-69-67-68-1831
    July 25-283M Open671-67-63-70-1392
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-68-3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship368-65-70-71-14--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4867-69-70-71-11--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-69-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open3468-65-70-70-11--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3771-70-66-67-6--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1270-68-67-67-16--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic867-64-69-69-13--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii665-65-68-69-1389
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC72-69-74-1--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-71+2--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC72-70E--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC65-77E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.