Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
FARMINGTON, UTAH - AUGUST 07: Patrick Fishburn tees off on the 14th hole during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank at Oakridge Country Club on August 07, 2022 in Farmington, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Patrick Fishburn enters play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches after missing the cut in the competition in 2024 at PGA National Resort (The Champion).
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Fishburn missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024.
- When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
- Eckroat averaged 292.3 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.
Fishburn's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|MC
|74-73
|+5
Fishburn's recent performances
- Fishburn has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Over his last five events, Fishburn has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- In his last five tournaments, he finished -13 relative to par in his only made cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Patrick Fishburn has averaged 303.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Fishburn is averaging -0.132 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fishburn has an average of -0.524 in his past five tournaments.
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.616 last season (sixth on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.8 yards) ranked 30th, while his 62.7% driving accuracy average ranked 85th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fishburn had a -0.083 mark (119th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Fishburn registered a 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 80th on TOUR, while he ranked 174th with a putts-per-round average of 29.86. He broke par 25.08% of the time (72nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|30
|308.8
|303.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|74.21%
|65.81%
|Putts Per Round
|174
|29.86
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|72
|25.08%
|23.08%
|Bogey Avoidance
|7
|11.90%
|16.67%
Fishburn's best finishes
- Fishburn took part in 25 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning four top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 52%.
- Last season Fishburn's best performance came at the Procore Championship, where he shot 14-under and finished third.
- Fishburn's 384 points last season placed him 104th in the FedExCup standings.
Fishburn's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Fishburn put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 4.366.
- Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.909.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fishburn's best mark last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he put up a 2.991 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Fishburn delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.882, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 15th in that tournament.
- Fishburn posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.009) at the Procore Championship in September 2024. That ranked third in the field.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.616
|-0.639
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.083
|-0.687
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|139
|-0.130
|0.934
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.078
|-0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.480
|-0.524
Fishburn's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-68-68-71
|-10
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-69-69-69
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-70-60-72
|-139
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|73-66-66-68
|-11
|25
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|72-67-69-70
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|65-74
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|15
|66-69-67-68
|-18
|31
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|6
|71-67-63-70
|-13
|92
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|3
|68-65-70-71
|-14
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|67-69-70-71
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|34
|68-65-70-70
|-11
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|37
|71-70-66-67
|-6
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|12
|70-68-67-67
|-16
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|8
|67-64-69-69
|-13
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|6
|65-65-68-69
|-13
|89
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|72-69-74
|-1
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|65-77
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
