Niklas Norgaard Moller betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Niklas Norgaard Moller is a part of the field for the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches from Feb. 27 - March 2 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, at PGA National Resort (The Champion).
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In the past five years, this is Moller's first time playing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
- En route to his victory last year, Eckroat posted an average driving distance of 292.3 (45th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (sixth).
Moller's recent performances
- Over his last four appearances, Moller has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last four times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Moller has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last four tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last four events.
- Niklas Norgaard Moller has averaged 314.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Moller has an average of 0.803 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Moller is averaging 4.292 Strokes Gained: Total.
Moller's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|15
|66-67-70-65
|-12
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|34
|70-67-70-68
|-9
|17
All stats in this article are accurate for Moller as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
