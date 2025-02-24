Niklas Norgaard Moller betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Over his last four appearances, Moller has finished in the top 20 once.

In the last four times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Moller has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last four tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last four events.

Niklas Norgaard Moller has averaged 314.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Moller has an average of 0.803 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.