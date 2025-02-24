Chandler Phillips betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
In his last competition at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Chandler Phillips concluded the weekend at 9-under, good for a 34th-place finish. He heads into the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Feb. 27 - March 2 looking for an improved score.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Phillips has entered the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once recently, in 2024. He missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
- When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
- Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.
Phillips' recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|W/D
|66
|-5
Phillips' recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Phillips has an average finish of 51st.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Phillips has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of even-par across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Chandler Phillips has averaged 300.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Phillips is averaging -0.633 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Phillips is averaging -2.717 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Phillips' advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.005 last season (108th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.1 yards) ranked 144th, while his 64.4% driving accuracy average ranked 61st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Phillips ranked 91st on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.101, while he ranked 139th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.39%.
- On the greens, Phillips' 0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 34th on TOUR last season, and his 28.14 putts-per-round average ranked 13th. He broke par 27.24% of the time (19th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|144
|295.1
|300.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|139
|65.39%
|60.46%
|Putts Per Round
|13
|28.14
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|19
|27.24%
|21.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|53
|13.45%
|14.38%
Phillips' best finishes
- Phillips teed off in 27 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 19 times (70.4%).
- Last season Phillips' best performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he shot 9-under and finished third.
- Phillips placed 97th in the FedExCup standings with 427 points last season.
Phillips' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wyndham Championship, where his 3.032 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.033. He finished third in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best mark last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he produced a 3.531 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Phillips posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.159, which was his best last season. That ranked fourth in the field.
- Phillips recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him third in the field). In that event, he finished third.
Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|0.005
|-0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|0.101
|-1.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|98
|0.026
|-0.762
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.322
|-0.633
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.453
|-2.717
Phillips' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|W/D
|66
|-5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|163
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|74-67-67-70
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|68-69-77-68
|-2
|10
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-63-70
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|67-69-72-71
|-5
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|70-69-69-69
|-3
|58
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|69-70-68-64
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|68-72-73-72
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|44
|64-68-70-71
|-11
|12
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|67-69-71-66
|-7
|17
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-70-69-70
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|33
|65-69-72-68
|-14
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|33
|70-69-68-66
|-7
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|20
|72-66-68-68
|-14
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|11
|66-71-69-64
|-12
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|70-73-65
|-8
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|71-74-78-79
|+14
|3
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|69-70-69-71
|-5
|7
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|34
|66-69-68-72
|-9
|17
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.