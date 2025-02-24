PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his last competition at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Chandler Phillips concluded the weekend at 9-under, good for a 34th-place finish. He heads into the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Feb. 27 - March 2 looking for an improved score.

    Latest odds for Phillips at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Phillips has entered the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once recently, in 2024. He missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
    • When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
    • Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.

    Phillips' recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/2024W/D66-5

    Phillips' recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Phillips has an average finish of 51st.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Phillips has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of even-par across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Chandler Phillips has averaged 300.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Phillips is averaging -0.633 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Phillips is averaging -2.717 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Phillips .

    Phillips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Phillips posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.005 last season (108th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.1 yards) ranked 144th, while his 64.4% driving accuracy average ranked 61st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Phillips ranked 91st on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.101, while he ranked 139th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.39%.
    • On the greens, Phillips' 0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 34th on TOUR last season, and his 28.14 putts-per-round average ranked 13th. He broke par 27.24% of the time (19th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance144295.1300.2
    Greens in Regulation %13965.39%60.46%
    Putts Per Round1328.1428.7
    Par Breakers1927.24%21.24%
    Bogey Avoidance5313.45%14.38%

    Phillips' best finishes

    • Phillips teed off in 27 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 19 times (70.4%).
    • Last season Phillips' best performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he shot 9-under and finished third.
    • Phillips placed 97th in the FedExCup standings with 427 points last season.

    Phillips' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wyndham Championship, where his 3.032 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.033. He finished third in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best mark last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he produced a 3.531 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Phillips posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.159, which was his best last season. That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Phillips recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him third in the field). In that event, he finished third.

    Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1080.005-0.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green910.101-1.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green980.026-0.762
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.322-0.633
    Average Strokes Gained: Total570.453-2.717

    Phillips' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesW/D66-5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC75-72+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship368-68-70-69-9163
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4574-67-67-70-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5568-69-77-68-210
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-63-70-1916
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-72+2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5067-69-72-71-55
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1270-69-69-69-358
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1069-70-68-64-968
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6768-72-73-72-33
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4464-68-70-71-1112
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3867-69-71-66-717
    September 12-15Procore Championship1370-70-69-70-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3365-69-72-68-14--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC67-73-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-72-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3370-69-68-66-7--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2072-66-68-68-14--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1166-71-69-64-12--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-73+5--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC70-73-65-8--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open7071-74-78-79+143
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4969-70-69-71-57
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld3466-69-68-72-917

    All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.