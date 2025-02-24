PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Nicolai Hojgaard betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nicolai Hojgaard betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Nicolai Hojgaard hits the links in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Feb. 27 - March 2 coming off an eighth-place finish in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Hojgaard at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Hojgaard has entered the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of 8-over and missing the cut.
    • With numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th), Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Eckroat posted an average driving distance of 292.3 (45th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (sixth).

    Hojgaard's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/24/2022MC76-72+8

    Hojgaard's recent performances

    • Hojgaard has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Hojgaard has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Nicolai Hojgaard has averaged 312.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hojgaard is averaging 1.890 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hojgaard has an average of 3.850 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hojgaard .

    Hojgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hojgaard delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.013 last season, which ranked 107th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (309.1 yards) ranked 26th, and his 58.4% driving accuracy average ranked 144th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hojgaard ranked 30th on TOUR with an average of 0.359 per round. Additionally, he ranked 146th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.11%.
    • On the greens, Hojgaard delivered a -0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 160th with a putts-per-round average of 29.58, and he ranked 162nd by breaking par 21.93% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance26309.1312.3
    Greens in Regulation %14665.11%54.32%
    Putts Per Round16029.5829.3
    Par Breakers16221.93%22.84%
    Bogey Avoidance15216.47%11.42%

    Hojgaard's best finishes

    • Hojgaard took part in 19 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 13 times (68.4%).
    • Last season Hojgaard's best performance came at the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition. He shot 14-under and finished seventh in that event.
    • Hojgaard ranked 82nd in the FedExCup standings with 532 points last season.

    Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Hojgaard produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking seventh in the field at 3.568.
    • Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.468 (he finished 39th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard put up his best effort last season at the Wyndham Championship (August 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.598.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Hojgaard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.072). That ranked ninth in the field.
    • Hojgaard posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.367) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked sixth in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Hojgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1070.013-2.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.3593.460
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green168-0.3160.660
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.2311.890
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.1763.850

    Hojgaard's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-71+4--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7572-73-74-74+52
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1667-73-74-76+2113
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-71-69--
    May 16-19PGA Championship6870-71-68-73-26
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-77+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3568-69-72-68-318
    June 13-16U.S. Open5072-69-74-74+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6671-65-73-75-44
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3966-66-68-72-814
    July 18-20The Open Championship6669-75-75-77+126
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition770-70-62-68-14--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3666-71-69-71-717
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld869-66-66-67-1685

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.