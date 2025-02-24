Nicolai Hojgaard betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Nicolai Hojgaard hits the links in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Feb. 27 - March 2 coming off an eighth-place finish in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in his most recent competition.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Hojgaard has entered the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of 8-over and missing the cut.
- With numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th), Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Eckroat posted an average driving distance of 292.3 (45th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (sixth).
Hojgaard's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/24/2022
|MC
|76-72
|+8
Hojgaard's recent performances
- Hojgaard has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Hojgaard has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Nicolai Hojgaard has averaged 312.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hojgaard is averaging 1.890 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hojgaard has an average of 3.850 in his past five tournaments.
Hojgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hojgaard delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.013 last season, which ranked 107th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (309.1 yards) ranked 26th, and his 58.4% driving accuracy average ranked 144th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hojgaard ranked 30th on TOUR with an average of 0.359 per round. Additionally, he ranked 146th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.11%.
- On the greens, Hojgaard delivered a -0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 160th with a putts-per-round average of 29.58, and he ranked 162nd by breaking par 21.93% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|26
|309.1
|312.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|146
|65.11%
|54.32%
|Putts Per Round
|160
|29.58
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|162
|21.93%
|22.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|152
|16.47%
|11.42%
Hojgaard's best finishes
- Hojgaard took part in 19 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 13 times (68.4%).
- Last season Hojgaard's best performance came at the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition. He shot 14-under and finished seventh in that event.
- Hojgaard ranked 82nd in the FedExCup standings with 532 points last season.
Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hojgaard produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking seventh in the field at 3.568.
- Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.468 (he finished 39th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard put up his best effort last season at the Wyndham Championship (August 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.598.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Hojgaard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.072). That ranked ninth in the field.
- Hojgaard posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.367) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked sixth in the field. He finished second in that event.
Hojgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|0.013
|-2.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.359
|3.460
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|168
|-0.316
|0.660
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.231
|1.890
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.176
|3.850
Hojgaard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|72-73-74-74
|+5
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|67-73-74-76
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-69
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|68
|70-71-68-73
|-2
|6
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|68-69-72-68
|-3
|18
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|72-69-74-74
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|66
|71-65-73-75
|-4
|4
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|66-66-68-72
|-8
|14
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|66
|69-75-75-77
|+12
|6
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|7
|70-70-62-68
|-14
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|36
|66-71-69-71
|-7
|17
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|8
|69-66-66-67
|-16
|85
All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.