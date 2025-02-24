Nico Echavarria betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Nico Echavarria hits the links Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) following a 34th-place finish in The Genesis Invitational, which was his last competition.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Echavarria's average finish has been 21st, and his average score 10-under, over his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2024, he finished 21st after posting a score of 10-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Austin Eckroat posted numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- In addition, Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (sixth).
Echavarria's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|21
|67-69-69-69
|-10
|2/23/2023
|MC
|73-77
|+10
Echavarria's recent performances
- Echavarria has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Echavarria has finished in the top 10 once.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 11-under.
- Nico Echavarria has averaged 299.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria has an average of 1.800 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging -1.356 Strokes Gained: Total.
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.109, which ranks 122nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.1 yards) ranks 161st, and his 64.8% driving accuracy average ranks 36th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Echavarria ranks 145th on TOUR with a mark of -0.336.
- On the greens, Echavarria's 0.607 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 19th on TOUR this season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranks 92nd. He has broken par 24.34% of the time (64th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|161
|294.1
|299.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|56
|70.63%
|68.63%
|Putts Per Round
|92
|29.00
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|64
|24.34%
|23.20%
|Bogey Avoidance
|66
|12.43%
|14.05%
Echavarria's best finishes
- Echavarria has played six tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- As of now, Echavarria has compiled 356 points, which ranks him 27th in the FedExCup standings.
Echavarria's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he produced a 1.389 mark, which ranked him 23rd in the field. He finished second in that event.
- Echavarria posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), ranking 26th in the field with a mark of 2.209.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he produced a 3.254 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished second in that event.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Echavarria delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.849, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 14th in the field (he finished second in that event).
- Echavarria delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.109
|0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.336
|-1.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|175
|-0.572
|-2.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.607
|1.800
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.411
|-1.356
Echavarria's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-69-69-69
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|68-67-68-71
|-14
|30
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|82-77
|+15
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|71-64-69-71
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|64-69-63-69
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|67-68-67-67
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|78-75
|+13
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|54
|72-69-78-71
|+10
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|63
|70-70-69-74
|-5
|4
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|66-71-70-68
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|35
|74-69-71-68
|-2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-68-66-68
|-10
|37
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|66-69-67-67
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|1
|64-64-65-67
|-20
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|69-63-68-71
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|69-70-68-69
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|2
|67-67-68-65
|-15
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|32
|71-71-66-68
|-16
|27
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|66-67-66-65
|-38
|300
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|69-68-73
|-6
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|77
|69-75-76-73
|+5
|4
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|34
|71-74-68-75
|E
|25
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.