PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Nico Echavarria betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nico Echavarria betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Nico Echavarria hits the links Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) following a 34th-place finish in The Genesis Invitational, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Echavarria's average finish has been 21st, and his average score 10-under, over his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2024, he finished 21st after posting a score of 10-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Austin Eckroat posted numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • In addition, Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (sixth).

    Echavarria's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/20242167-69-69-69-10
    2/23/2023MC73-77+10

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • Echavarria has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Echavarria has finished in the top 10 once.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 11-under.
    • Nico Echavarria has averaged 299.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Echavarria has an average of 1.800 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging -1.356 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Echavarria .

    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    • Echavarria has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.109, which ranks 122nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.1 yards) ranks 161st, and his 64.8% driving accuracy average ranks 36th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Echavarria ranks 145th on TOUR with a mark of -0.336.
    • On the greens, Echavarria's 0.607 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 19th on TOUR this season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranks 92nd. He has broken par 24.34% of the time (64th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance161294.1299.7
    Greens in Regulation %5670.63%68.63%
    Putts Per Round9229.0029.2
    Par Breakers6424.34%23.20%
    Bogey Avoidance6612.43%14.05%

    Echavarria's best finishes

    • Echavarria has played six tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
    • As of now, Echavarria has compiled 356 points, which ranks him 27th in the FedExCup standings.

    Echavarria's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he produced a 1.389 mark, which ranked him 23rd in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • Echavarria posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), ranking 26th in the field with a mark of 2.209.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he produced a 3.254 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Echavarria delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.849, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 14th in the field (he finished second in that event).
    • Echavarria delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.1090.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.336-1.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green175-0.572-2.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.6071.800
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131-0.411-1.356

    Echavarria's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-69-69-69-1037
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1568-67-68-71-1430
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC82-77+15--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1471-64-69-71-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans464-69-63-69-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2467-68-67-67-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-67E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-73+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC78-75+13--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5472-69-78-71+1011
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6370-70-69-74-54
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5266-71-70-68-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3574-69-71-68-2--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2268-68-66-68-1037
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1166-69-67-67-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-73+1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP164-64-65-67-20--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship669-63-68-71-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2969-70-68-69-8--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic267-67-68-65-15--
    January 2-5The Sentry3271-71-66-68-1627
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii266-67-66-65-38300
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC69-68-73-6--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7769-75-76-73+54
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational3471-74-68-75E25

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.