Nick Hardy betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Nick Hardy had a poor showing the last time he hit the links in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024, missing the cut. He seeks better results this time around at PGA National Resort (The Champion).
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Over the last three times Hardy has entered the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- Hardy missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent go-round at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Austin Eckroat posted numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.
Hardy's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|2/23/2023
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|2/24/2022
|MC
|76-73
|+9
Hardy's recent performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Hardy has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Nick Hardy has averaged 311.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Hardy is averaging -0.555 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging -0.895 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hardy's advanced stats and rankings
- Hardy posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.253 (48th) last season, while his average driving distance of 304.5 yards ranked 60th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hardy ranked 61st on TOUR with an average of 0.223 per round. Additionally, he ranked 22nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.50%.
- On the greens, Hardy's -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 135th last season, while he averaged 29.79 putts per round (170th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|60
|304.5
|311.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|22
|70.50%
|70.20%
|Putts Per Round
|170
|29.79
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|111
|23.82%
|16.16%
|Bogey Avoidance
|54
|13.47%
|14.14%
Hardy's best finishes
- Last season Hardy participated in 28 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 18 times.
- Last season Hardy's best performance came when he shot 16-under and finished eighth at the Black Desert Championship.
- With 148 points last season, Hardy finished 163rd in the FedExCup standings.
Hardy's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hardy produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), ranking ninth in the field at 3.067.
- Hardy put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking fourth in the field at 5.238. In that tournament, he finished 37th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best effort last season was at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he delivered a 1.831 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 38th in that event.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.030, his best mark last season. That ranked him 15th in the field (he finished 57th in that event).
- Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.125) at the Black Desert Championship (which ranked him eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished eighth.
Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.253
|0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.223
|-0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|175
|-0.378
|-0.479
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.191
|-0.555
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.093
|-0.895
Hardy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|71-70-70-69
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|71-70-72-71
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|66-70-65-70
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|72-70-70-75
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|66-69-70-73
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|70-67-71-73
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|69-67-73-71
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|67-72-70-70
|-5
|9
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|17
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|71-68-74-72
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|69-67-70-67
|-15
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|8
|66-71-66-65
|-16
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|69-68-69-70
|-12
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|73-68-71
|-4
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-80
|+7
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
