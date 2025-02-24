PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Nick Hardy betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Nick Hardy had a poor showing the last time he hit the links in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024, missing the cut. He seeks better results this time around at PGA National Resort (The Champion).

    Latest odds for Hardy at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Over the last three times Hardy has entered the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
    • Hardy missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent go-round at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Austin Eckroat posted numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.

    Hardy's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/2024MC71-72+1
    2/23/2023MC72-72+4
    2/24/2022MC76-73+9

    Hardy's recent performances

    • He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
    • Hardy has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nick Hardy has averaged 311.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hardy is averaging -0.555 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging -0.895 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hardy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hardy posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.253 (48th) last season, while his average driving distance of 304.5 yards ranked 60th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hardy ranked 61st on TOUR with an average of 0.223 per round. Additionally, he ranked 22nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.50%.
    • On the greens, Hardy's -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 135th last season, while he averaged 29.79 putts per round (170th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance60304.5311.7
    Greens in Regulation %2270.50%70.20%
    Putts Per Round17029.7930.7
    Par Breakers11123.82%16.16%
    Bogey Avoidance5413.47%14.14%

    Hardy's best finishes

    • Last season Hardy participated in 28 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 18 times.
    • Last season Hardy's best performance came when he shot 16-under and finished eighth at the Black Desert Championship.
    • With 148 points last season, Hardy finished 163rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Hardy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Hardy produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), ranking ninth in the field at 3.067.
    • Hardy put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking fourth in the field at 5.238. In that tournament, he finished 37th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best effort last season was at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he delivered a 1.831 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 38th in that event.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.030, his best mark last season. That ranked him 15th in the field (he finished 57th in that event).
    • Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.125) at the Black Desert Championship (which ranked him eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished eighth.

    Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.2530.282
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.223-0.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green175-0.378-0.479
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.191-0.555
    Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.093-0.895

    Hardy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-77+7--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5771-70-70-69E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2571-70-72-71-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2866-70-65-70-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-71-5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6572-70-70-75+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4266-69-70-73-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5270-67-71-73-77
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5969-67-73-71-83
    July 25-283M Open4667-72-70-70-59
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3868-67-70-68-717
    September 12-15Procore Championship5071-68-74-72-3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2869-67-70-67-15--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship866-71-66-65-16--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-73+1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3069-68-69-70-12--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-68-1--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-76+6--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-69E--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC73-68-71-4--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-80+7--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC69-72-1--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC69-72-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.