Nate Lashley betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Nate Lashley had a poor showing the last time he donned the spikes in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024, missing the cut. He seeks better results this time around at PGA National Resort (The Champion).
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Over his last four trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Lashley has an average score of 1-over, with an average finish of 36th.
- Lashley missed the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024.
- Austin Eckroat finished with 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Eckroat averaged 292.3 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.
Lashley's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|2/24/2022
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|3/18/2021
|36
|68-71-74-68
|+1
Lashley's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Lashley has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Lashley has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He finished with a score of 8-under in his only recent appearance.
- Off the tee, Nate Lashley has averaged 301.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lashley is averaging -1.244 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lashley is averaging -1.577 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lashley's advanced stats and rankings
- Lashley posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.243 (148th) last season, while his average driving distance of 293.0 yards ranked 157th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lashley ranked 63rd on TOUR with an average of 0.212 per round. Additionally, he ranked 35th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.97%.
- On the greens, Lashley delivered a 0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 141st with a putts-per-round average of 29.35, and he ranked 121st by breaking par 23.50% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|157
|293.0
|301.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|35
|69.97%
|68.06%
|Putts Per Round
|141
|29.35
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|121
|23.50%
|17.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|42
|13.21%
|12.96%
Lashley's best finishes
- Lashley played 27 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 13 times (48.1%).
- Last season Lashley's best performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he shot 11-under and finished 13th.
- Lashley ranked 102nd in the FedExCup standings with 393 points last season.
Lashley's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 38th in the field with a mark of 1.175.
- Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 7.644 mark ranked third in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley's best effort last season was at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, as he put up a 4.816 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.909, which ranked sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
- Lashley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that event, he finished 13th.
Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.243
|-0.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.212
|0.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|34
|0.219
|-0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|0.047
|-1.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.236
|-1.577
Lashley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-70-67-72
|-11
|135
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|72-68-66-68
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-72-73-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|38
|63-73-65-73
|-14
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|71-69-72-66
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-68-71-69
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|59
|67-69-67-74
|-3
|5
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|55
|69-69-72-68
|-10
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|61
|68-68-71-72
|-5
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|65-72-65-70
|-12
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|70-66-63-71
|-10
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|55
|68-70-75-68
|-7
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|67-69-68-68
|-8
|16
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-68
|-8
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.