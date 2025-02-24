PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Nate Lashley betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Nate Lashley had a poor showing the last time he donned the spikes in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024, missing the cut. He seeks better results this time around at PGA National Resort (The Champion).

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Over his last four trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Lashley has an average score of 1-over, with an average finish of 36th.
    • Lashley missed the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024.
    • Austin Eckroat finished with 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Eckroat averaged 292.3 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.

    Lashley's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/2024MC70-74+2
    2/24/2022MC70-73+3
    3/18/20213668-71-74-68+1

    Lashley's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Lashley has not finished in the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Lashley has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He finished with a score of 8-under in his only recent appearance.
    • Off the tee, Nate Lashley has averaged 301.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Lashley is averaging -1.244 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lashley is averaging -1.577 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Lashley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lashley posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.243 (148th) last season, while his average driving distance of 293.0 yards ranked 157th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lashley ranked 63rd on TOUR with an average of 0.212 per round. Additionally, he ranked 35th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.97%.
    • On the greens, Lashley delivered a 0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 141st with a putts-per-round average of 29.35, and he ranked 121st by breaking par 23.50% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance157293.0301.0
    Greens in Regulation %3569.97%68.06%
    Putts Per Round14129.3529.7
    Par Breakers12123.50%17.59%
    Bogey Avoidance4213.21%12.96%

    Lashley's best finishes

    • Lashley played 27 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 13 times (48.1%).
    • Last season Lashley's best performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he shot 11-under and finished 13th.
    • Lashley ranked 102nd in the FedExCup standings with 393 points last season.

    Lashley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 38th in the field with a mark of 1.175.
    • Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 7.644 mark ranked third in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley's best effort last season was at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, as he put up a 4.816 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.909, which ranked sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
    • Lashley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that event, he finished 13th.

    Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.243-0.432
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.2120.243
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green340.219-0.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting880.047-1.244
    Average Strokes Gained: Total850.236-1.577

    Lashley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-70-2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1368-70-67-72-11135
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2172-68-66-68-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-72-73-69-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-75+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3863-73-65-73-142
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-71-5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4271-69-72-66-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2570-68-71-69-1032
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-73+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5967-69-67-74-35
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship5569-69-72-68-10--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6168-68-71-72-5--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2965-72-65-70-12--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1670-66-63-71-10--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship5568-70-75-68-7--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-70-1--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-73+3--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3767-69-68-68-816
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC71-69-68-8--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenW/D74+2--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC76-73+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.