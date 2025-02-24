Min Woo Lee betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
In his most recent tournament at The Genesis Invitational, Min Woo Lee finished the weekend at 4-over, good for a 48th-place finish. He heads into the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Feb. 27 - March 2 seeking a better finish.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Over his last two trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Lee has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 14th.
- Lee finished second (with a score of 14-under) in his most recent go-round at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (in 2024).
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Eckroat averaged 292.3 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.
Lee's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|2
|67-70-66-67
|-14
|2/23/2023
|26
|68-69-73-66
|-4
Lee's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Lee has finished in the top 20 twice.
- Over his last five appearances, Lee has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Min Woo Lee has averaged 317.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Lee is averaging -0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Lee is averaging 3.101 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.690 last season ranked fifth on TOUR, and his 61.2% driving accuracy average ranked 109th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lee ranked 139th on TOUR with a mark of -0.213.
- On the greens, Lee's -0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 118th last season, while he averaged 29.11 putts per round (106th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|7
|314.8
|317.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|137
|65.40%
|70.28%
|Putts Per Round
|106
|29.11
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|47
|25.67%
|25.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|166
|17.17%
|13.89%
Lee's best finishes
- Last season Lee participated in 20 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- Last season Lee had his best performance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club. He shot 17-under and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
- Lee collected 783 points last season, ranking 63rd in the FedExCup standings.
Lee's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he posted a 5.500 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
- Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.020.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best performance last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.272.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.223 (his best mark last season), which ranked 35th in the field. He finished second in that event.
- Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.351) in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. That ranked second in the field.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.690
|1.665
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.213
|-0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|68
|0.111
|1.837
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.110
|-0.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.478
|3.101
Lee's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|2
|67-70-66-67
|-14
|245
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|69-73-76-73
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-70-73-70
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|74-74-75-69
|+4
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|66-68-66-69
|-15
|33
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|72-66-70-67
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-68-68-74
|-1
|32
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|73-69-72-71
|+5
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|68-68-66-69
|-17
|184
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|73
|67-70-70-75
|+2
|3
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-80
|+9
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|22
|76-65-68-68
|-7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|70-68-70-66
|-6
|140
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|32
|68-69-73-71
|-7
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|27
|69-69-69-65
|-8
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|17
|69-71-68-69
|-11
|60
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|70-66-68-67
|-13
|61
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|48
|71-77-74-70
|+4
|14
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.