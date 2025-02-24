Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Last season Thorbjornsen put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the John Deere Classic, ranking fifth in the field at 4.527. In that tournament, he finished second.

Thorbjornsen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the John Deere Classic, where his 5.073 mark ranked 13th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thorbjornsen delivered his best mark last season at the Travelers Championship (June 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 2.796.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Thorbjornsen recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.914 (his best mark last season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.