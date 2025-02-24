Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Michael Thorbjornsen enters play in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, seeking better results Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches after failing to make the cut in his last outing, the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In the past five years, this is Thorbjornsen's first time competing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
- Eckroat also posted numbers of 292.3 in average driving distance (45th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (sixth).
Thorbjornsen's recent performances
- Thorbjornsen has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Thorbjornsen has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 5-under.
- Michael Thorbjornsen has averaged 314.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Thorbjornsen is averaging -0.055 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Thorbjornsen is averaging -2.443 Strokes Gained: Total.
Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|316.3
|314.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|72.03%
|71.48%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.38
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|27.97%
|24.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|11.88%
|15.19%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Thorbjornsen's best finishes
- Thorbjornsen participated in 10 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut five times (50%).
- Last season Thorbjornsen had his best performance at the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run. He shot 24-under and finished second (four shots back of the winner).
- Thorbjornsen collected 232 points last season, placing 137th in the FedExCup standings.
Thorbjornsen's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Thorbjornsen put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the John Deere Classic, ranking fifth in the field at 4.527. In that tournament, he finished second.
- Thorbjornsen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the John Deere Classic, where his 5.073 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thorbjornsen delivered his best mark last season at the Travelers Championship (June 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 2.796.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Thorbjornsen recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.914 (his best mark last season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- Thorbjornsen posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.583
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.443
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Thorbjornsen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|39
|72-64-66-70
|-8
|20
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|2
|67-64-66-63
|-24
|208
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|66-77
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|71-66-70-78
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|8
|63-69-69-68
|-19
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|W/D
|67
|-4
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|8
|64-69-67-69
|-13
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|65-68-75
|-8
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|74
|72-68-72-75
|+3
|3
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
