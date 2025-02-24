McClure Meissner betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
McClure Meissner placed 53rd in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024, shooting a 5-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Feb. 27 - March 2 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, at PGA National Resort (The Champion) .
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Meissner has entered the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 5-under and finishing 53rd.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Austin Eckroat posted numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- In addition, Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (sixth).
Meissner's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|53
|72-68-70-69
|-5
Meissner's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Meissner has an average finish of 47th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Meissner has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, McClure Meissner has averaged 305.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Meissner is averaging -0.918 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Meissner is averaging 0.261 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.184 last season (62nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.8 yards) ranked 71st, while his 62% driving accuracy average ranked 96th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Meissner ranked 26th on TOUR with an average of 0.405 per round. Additionally, he ranked 34th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.98%.
- On the greens, Meissner delivered a -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 126th with a putts-per-round average of 29.25, and he ranked 51st by breaking par 25.62% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|71
|302.8
|305.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|34
|69.98%
|65.63%
|Putts Per Round
|126
|29.25
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|51
|25.62%
|20.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|28
|12.89%
|11.81%
Meissner's best finishes
- Meissner took part in 24 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 15 times.
- Last season Meissner's best performance came when he shot 5-under and finished fifth at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- Meissner placed 89th in the FedExCup standings with 475 points last season.
Meissner's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.771.
- Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.363. He finished 25th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner's best effort last season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.593 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Meissner delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.478), which ranked 11th in the field.
- Meissner posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.184
|-0.694
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.405
|0.539
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|45
|0.172
|1.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.056
|-0.918
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.706
|0.261
Meissner's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|72-68-70-69
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|73-65-71-67
|-12
|20
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|73-68-73-67
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|72-73-68-69
|-6
|68
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|63-70-65-72
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|70-68-68-65
|-13
|31
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|71-70-66-68
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|67-73-68-72
|E
|5
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|20
|67-68-66-66
|-17
|43
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|16
|69-66-68-68
|-17
|29
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|71-69-67-74
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|65-70-67-67
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|67-71-66-71
|-13
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|66-69-70-66
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|27
|69-69-67-67
|-8
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|67-67-68-68
|-10
|36
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|68
|71-69-67-74
|-7
|3
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|52
|69-76-73-75
|+5
|7
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.