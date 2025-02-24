PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
McClure Meissner betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    McClure Meissner placed 53rd in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024, shooting a 5-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Feb. 27 - March 2 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, at PGA National Resort (The Champion) .

    Latest odds for Meissner at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Meissner has entered the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 5-under and finishing 53rd.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Austin Eckroat posted numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • In addition, Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (sixth).

    Meissner's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/20245372-68-70-69-5

    Meissner's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Meissner has an average finish of 47th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Meissner has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, McClure Meissner has averaged 305.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Meissner is averaging -0.918 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Meissner is averaging 0.261 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Meissner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Meissner put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.184 last season (62nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.8 yards) ranked 71st, while his 62% driving accuracy average ranked 96th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Meissner ranked 26th on TOUR with an average of 0.405 per round. Additionally, he ranked 34th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.98%.
    • On the greens, Meissner delivered a -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 126th with a putts-per-round average of 29.25, and he ranked 51st by breaking par 25.62% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance71302.8305.1
    Greens in Regulation %3469.98%65.63%
    Putts Per Round12629.2529.0
    Par Breakers5125.62%20.14%
    Bogey Avoidance2812.89%11.81%

    Meissner's best finishes

    • Meissner took part in 24 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 15 times.
    • Last season Meissner's best performance came when he shot 5-under and finished fifth at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
    • Meissner placed 89th in the FedExCup standings with 475 points last season.

    Meissner's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.771.
    • Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.363. He finished 25th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner's best effort last season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.593 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Meissner delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.478), which ranked 11th in the field.
    • Meissner posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

    Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.184-0.694
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green260.4050.539
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green450.1721.334
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.056-0.918
    Average Strokes Gained: Total350.7060.261

    Meissner's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5372-68-70-69-57
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2373-65-71-67-1220
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2673-68-73-67-330
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-75+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1072-73-68-69-668
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2363-70-65-72-189
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-67-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1370-68-68-65-1331
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge571-70-66-68-596
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5767-73-68-72E5
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC72-77+9--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-68-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2067-68-66-66-1743
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1669-66-68-68-1729
    July 25-283M Open5971-69-67-74-35
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1265-70-67-67-1153
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3767-71-66-71-13--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2566-69-70-66-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2769-69-67-67-8--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii2167-67-68-68-1036
    January 16-19The American Express6871-69-67-74-73
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open5269-76-73-75+57
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC69-73E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.