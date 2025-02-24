McClure Meissner betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

In his last five tournaments, Meissner has an average finish of 47th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Meissner has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, McClure Meissner has averaged 305.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Meissner is averaging -0.918 Strokes Gained: Putting.