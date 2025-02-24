Max Greyserman betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Max Greyserman finished 47th in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024, shooting a 6-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Feb. 27 - March 2 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, at PGA National Resort (The Champion) .
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Greyserman has played the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 6-under and finishing 47th.
- With numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th), Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (sixth).
Greyserman's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|47
|70-66-69-73
|-6
Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Max Greyserman has averaged 310.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Greyserman is averaging 0.408 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Greyserman has an average of 0.421 in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.058 this season, which ranks 111th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.2 yards) ranks 79th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Greyserman ranks 57th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.326. Additionally, he ranks 89th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.08%.
- On the greens, Greyserman's 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 76th this season, while he averages 29.04 putts per round (98th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|79
|305.2
|310.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|89
|69.08%
|65.79%
|Putts Per Round
|98
|29.04
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|25
|26.57%
|24.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|143
|14.98%
|16.96%
Greyserman's best finishes
- Although Greyserman has not won any of the six tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut five times.
- Currently, Greyserman has 180 points, ranking him 51st in the FedExCup standings.
Greyserman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The Sentry in January 2025, as he delivered a 2.249 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
- Greyserman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at The American Express, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.823. In that tournament, he finished seventh.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman's best effort this season was in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.252. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, Greyserman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.061, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
- Greyserman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.640) in January 2025 at The American Express. That ranked fifth in the field.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.058
|-0.692
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.326
|1.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|127
|-0.165
|-0.631
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.151
|0.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.254
|0.421
Greyserman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|70-66-69-73
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|65-69-70-70
|-14
|30
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-71-72-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-67-67
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-65-72-72
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|64-69-63-69
|-144
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|71-68-66-72
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|71-74-72-68
|+5
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|69-70-68-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|66-66-68-69
|-15
|32
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|21
|67-66-69-67
|-11
|39
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|2
|70-68-67-63
|-16
|300
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|69-60-66-69
|-16
|300
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|75-68-70-63
|-4
|80
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|28
|78-72-66-71
|-1
|118
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|64-68-64-65
|-19
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|4
|68-64-69-65
|-22
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|7
|64-66-67
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|24
|70-67-63-72
|-20
|43
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|7
|69-66-65-69
|-19
|83
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|48
|71-73-74-74
|+4
|9
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|W/D
|70-72-79
|+5
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|71-68-70-70
|-5
|7
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|77-68-73-68
|-2
|38
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.