2H AGO

Max Greyserman betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    Max Greyserman finished 47th in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024, shooting a 6-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Feb. 27 - March 2 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, at PGA National Resort (The Champion) .

    Latest odds for Greyserman at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Greyserman has played the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 6-under and finishing 47th.
    • With numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th), Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (sixth).

    Greyserman's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/20244770-66-69-73-6

    Greyserman's recent performances

    • Greyserman has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Max Greyserman has averaged 310.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Greyserman is averaging 0.408 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Greyserman has an average of 0.421 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Greyserman .

    Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Greyserman has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.058 this season, which ranks 111th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.2 yards) ranks 79th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Greyserman ranks 57th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.326. Additionally, he ranks 89th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.08%.
    • On the greens, Greyserman's 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 76th this season, while he averages 29.04 putts per round (98th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance79305.2310.0
    Greens in Regulation %8969.08%65.79%
    Putts Per Round9829.0429.1
    Par Breakers2526.57%24.56%
    Bogey Avoidance14314.98%16.96%

    Greyserman's best finishes

    • Although Greyserman has not won any of the six tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those six events, he made the cut five times.
    • Currently, Greyserman has 180 points, ranking him 51st in the FedExCup standings.

    Greyserman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The Sentry in January 2025, as he delivered a 2.249 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
    • Greyserman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at The American Express, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.823. In that tournament, he finished seventh.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman's best effort this season was in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.252. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, Greyserman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.061, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
    • Greyserman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.640) in January 2025 at The American Express. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.058-0.692
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green570.3261.336
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green127-0.165-0.631
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.1510.408
    Average Strokes Gained: Total820.2540.421

    Greyserman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4770-66-69-73-69
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1565-69-70-70-1430
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3369-71-72-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open767-69-67-67-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4071-65-72-72-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans464-69-63-69-14473
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-75-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4071-68-66-72-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-73+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-75+5--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2171-74-72-68+585
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3169-70-68-72-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2666-66-68-69-1532
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2167-66-69-67-1139
    July 25-283M Open270-68-67-63-16300
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship269-60-66-69-16300
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3375-68-70-63-480
    August 22-25BMW Championship2878-72-66-71-1118
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP264-68-64-65-19--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship468-64-69-65-22--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational764-66-67E--
    January 2-5The Sentry2470-67-63-72-2043
    January 16-19The American Express769-66-65-69-1983
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open4871-73-74-74+49
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmW/D70-72-79+5--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4971-68-70-70-57
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational2477-68-73-68-238

    All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.