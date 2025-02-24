Matti Schmid betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Matti Schmid hits the links in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Feb. 27 - March 2. He is looking for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Over the last two times Schmid has played the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- In 2024, Schmid missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Austin Eckroat finished with 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Eckroat averaged 292.3 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.
Schmid's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|2/23/2023
|MC
|74-69
|+3
Schmid's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Schmid has not finished in the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
- Schmid has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of even-par in his only recent appearance.
- Off the tee, Matti Schmid has averaged 313.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Schmid is averaging -0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schmid has an average of -1.854 in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.259 last season, which ranked 47th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (308.2 yards) ranked 35th, and his 61% driving accuracy average ranked 110th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Schmid sported a 0.035 mark (100th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Schmid registered a 0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 134th with a putts-per-round average of 29.31, and he ranked 17th by breaking par 27.28% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|35
|308.2
|313.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|41
|69.73%
|67.09%
|Putts Per Round
|134
|29.31
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|17
|27.28%
|20.09%
|Bogey Avoidance
|88
|14.25%
|14.96%
Schmid's best finishes
- Schmid played 28 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- Last season Schmid had his best performance at the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin. He shot 19-under and finished third (three shots back of the winner).
- With 283 points last season, Schmid finished 125th in the FedExCup standings.
Schmid's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.975 (he finished fifth in that event).
- Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he put up a 4.124 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid put up his best effort last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking 12th in the field at 2.843. In that event, he finished 52nd.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Schmid delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.699, which was his best last season. That ranked fifth in the field.
- Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.288) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.259
|-0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|0.035
|-0.823
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|157
|-0.243
|-0.653
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.260
|-0.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.311
|-1.854
Schmid's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|67-65-68-73
|-15
|35
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|70-71-68-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-69-70-67
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|69-72-73-76
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|70-70-67-67
|-14
|35
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-68
|-72
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|66-72-72-71
|-7
|7
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|70-70-65-68
|-11
|56
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|26
|68-75-69-67
|-5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|68-67-75-70
|E
|4
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|58
|68-69-78-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-66-67-68
|-17
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|5
|70-67-67-62
|-18
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|64-65-70-66
|-19
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|61
|70-64-73-75
|-2
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|64-73-75
|-4
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|71-72-68-77
|E
|31
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
