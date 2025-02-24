PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Matti Schmid betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Matti Schmid hits the links in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Feb. 27 - March 2. He is looking for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Latest odds for Schmid at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Over the last two times Schmid has played the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
    • In 2024, Schmid missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • Austin Eckroat finished with 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Eckroat averaged 292.3 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.

    Schmid's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/2024MC72-71+1
    2/23/2023MC74-69+3

    Schmid's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Schmid has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
    • Schmid has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished with a score of even-par in his only recent appearance.
    • Off the tee, Matti Schmid has averaged 313.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Schmid is averaging -0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schmid has an average of -1.854 in his past five tournaments.
    Schmid's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schmid posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.259 last season, which ranked 47th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (308.2 yards) ranked 35th, and his 61% driving accuracy average ranked 110th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Schmid sported a 0.035 mark (100th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Schmid registered a 0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 134th with a putts-per-round average of 29.31, and he ranked 17th by breaking par 27.28% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance35308.2313.6
    Greens in Regulation %4169.73%67.09%
    Putts Per Round13429.3130.2
    Par Breakers1727.28%20.09%
    Bogey Avoidance8814.25%14.96%

    Schmid's best finishes

    • Schmid played 28 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
    • Last season Schmid had his best performance at the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin. He shot 19-under and finished third (three shots back of the winner).
    • With 283 points last season, Schmid finished 125th in the FedExCup standings.

    Schmid's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.975 (he finished fifth in that event).
    • Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he put up a 4.124 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid put up his best effort last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking 12th in the field at 2.843. In that event, he finished 52nd.
    • At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Schmid delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.699, which was his best last season. That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.288) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.

    Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee470.259-0.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1000.035-0.823
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green157-0.243-0.653
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.260-0.350
    Average Strokes Gained: Total720.311-1.854

    Schmid's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1067-65-68-73-1535
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2668-68-72-72-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1770-71-68-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-69-70-67-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open6969-72-73-76+23
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1170-70-67-67-1435
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-68-72--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5266-72-72-71-77
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-72E--
    July 25-283M Open1270-70-65-68-1156
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2668-75-69-67-5--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6468-67-75-70E4
    September 12-15Procore Championship5868-69-78-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1670-66-67-68-17--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship570-67-67-62-18--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open364-65-70-66-19--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship6170-64-73-75-2--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-72E--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC64-73-75-4--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open2571-72-68-77E31
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-72E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.