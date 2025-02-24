PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Matthieu Pavon hits the links in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Feb. 27 - March 2 coming off a 44th-place finish in The Genesis Invitational in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Pavon at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Pavon finished 28th (with a score of 9-under) in his lone appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in recent years (in 2024).
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Eckroat averaged 292.3 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.

    Pavon's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/20242867-68-70-70-9

    Pavon's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Pavon has an average finish of 57th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Pavon has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Matthieu Pavon has averaged 297.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Pavon is averaging 0.946 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Pavon is averaging -3.917 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Pavon .

    Pavon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pavon posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.027 last season, which ranked 104th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (300.9 yards) ranked 92nd, and his 67.5% driving accuracy average ranked 28th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Pavon ranked 53rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.249.
    • On the greens, Pavon's 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 71st last season, and his 29.13 putts-per-round average ranked 109th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance92300.9297.0
    Greens in Regulation %12665.96%64.81%
    Putts Per Round10929.1329.2
    Par Breakers7025.13%20.06%
    Bogey Avoidance17217.72%14.81%

    Pavon's best finishes

    • Pavon last season took part in 22 tournaments, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 81.8%.
    • Last season Pavon's best performance came at the Grant Thornton Invitational, where he took home the title with a score of even-par.
    • Pavon collected 1569 points last season, ranking 16th in the FedExCup standings.

    Pavon's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.349. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.394 (he finished first in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon's best performance last season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 47th in the field with a mark of -0.317. He finished first in that event.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Pavon delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.965 (his best mark last season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished in that tournament.
    • Pavon recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.639) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1040.0270.420
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.249-4.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green178-0.414-1.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.1250.946
    Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.014-3.917

    Pavon's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2867-68-70-70-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5274-68-76-76+612
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1270-73-74-72+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4969-73-70-69-312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6776-74-74-77+177
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-75+8--
    June 13-16U.S. Open567-70-69-71-3300
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1671-65-62-68-14113
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-70+4--
    July 18-20The Open Championship5072-72-77-72+911
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition5871-75-77-74+13--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4665-73-72-68-239
    August 22-25BMW Championship3373-72-76-68+182
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship1767-69-71-67-100
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1774-73-69-72E--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational563-67-65E--
    January 2-5The Sentry4874-70-69-68-1114
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-80+9--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7368-73-78-71+25
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open6368-68-72-73-34
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational4479-69-75-68+316

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.