Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Matthieu Pavon hits the links in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Feb. 27 - March 2 coming off a 44th-place finish in The Genesis Invitational in his most recent tournament.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Pavon finished 28th (with a score of 9-under) in his lone appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in recent years (in 2024).
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Eckroat averaged 292.3 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.
Pavon's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|28
|67-68-70-70
|-9
Pavon's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Pavon has an average finish of 57th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Pavon has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Matthieu Pavon has averaged 297.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Pavon is averaging 0.946 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Pavon is averaging -3.917 Strokes Gained: Total.
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.027 last season, which ranked 104th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (300.9 yards) ranked 92nd, and his 67.5% driving accuracy average ranked 28th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Pavon ranked 53rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.249.
- On the greens, Pavon's 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 71st last season, and his 29.13 putts-per-round average ranked 109th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|92
|300.9
|297.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|126
|65.96%
|64.81%
|Putts Per Round
|109
|29.13
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|70
|25.13%
|20.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|172
|17.72%
|14.81%
Pavon's best finishes
- Pavon last season took part in 22 tournaments, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 81.8%.
- Last season Pavon's best performance came at the Grant Thornton Invitational, where he took home the title with a score of even-par.
- Pavon collected 1569 points last season, ranking 16th in the FedExCup standings.
Pavon's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.349. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.394 (he finished first in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon's best performance last season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 47th in the field with a mark of -0.317. He finished first in that event.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Pavon delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.965 (his best mark last season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished in that tournament.
- Pavon recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.639) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|0.027
|0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.249
|-4.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|178
|-0.414
|-1.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.125
|0.946
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.014
|-3.917
Pavon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|67-68-70-70
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|74-68-76-76
|+6
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|70-73-74-72
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|69-73-70-69
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|67
|76-74-74-77
|+17
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|5
|67-70-69-71
|-3
|300
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|71-65-62-68
|-14
|113
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|72-72-77-72
|+9
|11
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|58
|71-75-77-74
|+13
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|46
|65-73-72-68
|-2
|39
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|73-72-76-68
|+1
|82
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|17
|67-69-71-67
|-10
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|17
|74-73-69-72
|E
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|5
|63-67-65
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|48
|74-70-69-68
|-11
|14
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|73
|68-73-78-71
|+2
|5
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|63
|68-68-72-73
|-3
|4
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|79-69-75-68
|+3
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.