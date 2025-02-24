Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

In his last five tournaments, Pavon has an average finish of 57th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Pavon has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five events.

Off the tee, Matthieu Pavon has averaged 297.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Pavon is averaging 0.946 Strokes Gained: Putting.