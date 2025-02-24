PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Andrew Putnam betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Andrew Putnam enters play Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) following a 49th-place finish in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Putnam at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Putnam has played the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once in recent years (in 2018), posting a score of 11-over and missing the cut.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Eckroat also posted numbers of 292.3 in average driving distance (45th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (sixth).

    Putnam's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Putnam has an average finish of 34th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Putnam has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Andrew Putnam has averaged 287.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Putnam is averaging 1.262 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Putnam has an average of 1.771 in his past five tournaments.
    Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

    • Putnam delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.485 last season, which ranked 170th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (280.8 yards) ranked 183rd, and his 65.7% driving accuracy average ranked 41st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Putnam ranked 63rd on TOUR with an average of 0.212 per round. Additionally, he ranked 53rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.92%.
    • On the greens, Putnam registered a 0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 41st on TOUR, while he ranked 72nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.89. He broke par 23.28% of the time (130th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance183280.8287.2
    Greens in Regulation %5368.92%73.10%
    Putts Per Round7228.8929.3
    Par Breakers13023.28%20.76%
    Bogey Avoidance1712.38%11.11%

    Putnam's best finishes

    • Last season Putnam played 26 tournaments, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 17 times.
    • Last season Putnam had his best performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished eighth with a score of 4-under (11 shots back of the winner).
    • Putnam placed 73rd in the FedExCup standings with 625 points last season.

    Putnam's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 1.453 mark, which ranked him 27th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
    • Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 6.666.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam posted his best effort last season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 4.066.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.301, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
    • Putnam delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.

    Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170-0.485-2.690
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.2122.448
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green220.2800.751
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.2891.262
    Average Strokes Gained: Total740.2971.771

    Putnam's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-71-72-70-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5369-74-72-70-312
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-70-71-70-547
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1870-69-69-67-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-75-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2970-71-72-73+245
    May 16-19PGA Championship5368-72-72-67-510
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4577-71-72-78+1015
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4471-71-66-66-616
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-73-3--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
    July 25-283M Open1967-66-75-66-1043
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship4468-72-71-72-5--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1669-70-67-64-14--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2767-68-69-68-8--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-68-1--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-71E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3066-69-68-68-924
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC73-68-68-7--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open3267-76-72-74+121
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open2566-72-68-69-931
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld4968-69-69-71-78

    All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.