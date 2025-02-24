Andrew Putnam betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Andrew Putnam enters play Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) following a 49th-place finish in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld his last time in competition.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Putnam has played the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once in recent years (in 2018), posting a score of 11-over and missing the cut.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Eckroat also posted numbers of 292.3 in average driving distance (45th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (sixth).
Putnam's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Putnam has an average finish of 34th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Putnam has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five tournaments.
- Andrew Putnam has averaged 287.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam is averaging 1.262 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Putnam has an average of 1.771 in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.485 last season, which ranked 170th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (280.8 yards) ranked 183rd, and his 65.7% driving accuracy average ranked 41st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Putnam ranked 63rd on TOUR with an average of 0.212 per round. Additionally, he ranked 53rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.92%.
- On the greens, Putnam registered a 0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 41st on TOUR, while he ranked 72nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.89. He broke par 23.28% of the time (130th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|183
|280.8
|287.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|53
|68.92%
|73.10%
|Putts Per Round
|72
|28.89
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|130
|23.28%
|20.76%
|Bogey Avoidance
|17
|12.38%
|11.11%
Putnam's best finishes
- Last season Putnam played 26 tournaments, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- Last season Putnam had his best performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished eighth with a score of 4-under (11 shots back of the winner).
- Putnam placed 73rd in the FedExCup standings with 625 points last season.
Putnam's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 1.453 mark, which ranked him 27th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 6.666.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam posted his best effort last season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 4.066.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.301, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
- Putnam delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|170
|-0.485
|-2.690
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.212
|2.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|22
|0.280
|0.751
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.289
|1.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.297
|1.771
Putnam's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-71-72-70
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|53
|69-74-72-70
|-3
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-70-71-70
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|70-69-69-67
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-75
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|70-71-72-73
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|68-72-72-67
|-5
|10
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|77-71-72-78
|+10
|15
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|71-71-66-66
|-6
|16
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|67-66-75-66
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|44
|68-72-71-72
|-5
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|69-70-67-64
|-14
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|27
|67-68-69-68
|-8
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|66-69-68-68
|-9
|24
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|73-68-68
|-7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|32
|67-76-72-74
|+1
|21
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|25
|66-72-68-69
|-9
|31
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|49
|68-69-69-71
|-7
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
