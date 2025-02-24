Andrew Putnam betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

In his last five appearances, Putnam has an average finish of 34th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Putnam has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five tournaments.

Andrew Putnam has averaged 287.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Putnam is averaging 1.262 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.