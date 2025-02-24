Jackson Suber betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Suber has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.

Suber has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Jackson Suber has averaged 307.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Suber is averaging 0.629 Strokes Gained: Putting.