Jackson Suber betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Jackson Suber looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld at Vidanta Vallarta when he tees off in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, for the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches .
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- This is Suber's first time playing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Austin Eckroat posted numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- En route to his victory last year, Eckroat posted an average driving distance of 292.3 (45th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (sixth).
Suber's recent performances
- Suber has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Suber has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Jackson Suber has averaged 307.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Suber is averaging 0.629 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Suber has an average of 3.524 in his past five tournaments.
Suber's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|312.4
|307.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|50.00%
|65.69%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.75
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|15.28%
|21.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|29.17%
|14.71%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Suber's best finishes
- Suber took part in one tournament last season, and he did not finish in the top 10.
- Last season Suber's best performance came when he shot 13-under and finished sixth at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Suber's best Strokes Gained performances
Suber's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|3.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.629
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|3.524
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Suber's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|73
|69-73-81-75
|+18
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|6
|66-70-66-65
|-13
|89
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|65-77-71
|-3
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|73-69-75-77
|+6
|5
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
