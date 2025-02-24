Matt McCarty betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

In his last five appearances, McCarty has an average finish of 64th.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.

McCarty has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Matt McCarty has averaged 298.6 yards in his past five starts.

McCarty has an average of 1.564 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.