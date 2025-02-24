Matt McCarty betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Matt McCarty hits the links in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Feb. 27 - March 2 coming off a 63rd-place finish in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in his last competition.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In the past five years, this is McCarty's first time playing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
- In addition, Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (sixth).
McCarty's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, McCarty has an average finish of 64th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- McCarty has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Matt McCarty has averaged 298.6 yards in his past five starts.
- McCarty has an average of 1.564 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarty is averaging -1.072 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarty's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarty's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.194 ranks 132nd on TOUR this season, and his 66.2% driving accuracy average ranks 26th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCarty ranks 165th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.778, while he ranks 102nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.42%.
- On the greens, McCarty has delivered a 0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR, while he ranks 61st with a putts-per-round average of 28.68. He has broken par 22.22% of the time (108th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|159
|294.7
|298.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|102
|68.42%
|66.30%
|Putts Per Round
|61
|28.68
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|108
|22.22%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|90
|13.16%
|14.44%
McCarty's best finishes
- McCarty has played six tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those six events, he made the cut three times (50%).
- McCarty, who has 19 points, currently sits 156th in the FedExCup standings.
McCarty's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season McCarty's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry, where his 0.244 mark ranked 35th in the field.
- McCarty's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he delivered a 1.252 mark, which ranked him 35th in the field. He finished 65th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarty's best performance this season was in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.035. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, McCarty recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.739, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 63rd in that event).
- McCarty recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.231) in January 2025 at The American Express. That ranked in the field.
McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.194
|-0.650
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-0.778
|-1.397
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|135
|-0.216
|-0.589
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.290
|1.564
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-0.899
|-1.072
McCarty's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|66-71-71-72
|-8
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|1
|62-68-64-67
|-23
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|53
|74-67-71-72
|-8
|11
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|69-66-69-72
|-4
|4
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|70-69-71
|-6
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|63
|67-68-75-70
|-4
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.