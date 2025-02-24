PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Mark Hubbard looks to improve upon his 64th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) Feb. 27 - March 2.

    Latest odds for Hubbard at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Hubbard's average finish has been 36th, and his average score 1-under, over his last six appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • In 2024, Hubbard finished 64th (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • Austin Eckroat finished with 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Eckroat posted an average driving distance of 292.3 (45th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (sixth).

    Hubbard's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/20246468-72-73-70-1
    2/23/20234269-71-70-68-2
    2/24/20221570-64-75-70-1
    3/18/20214668-73-69-72+2
    2/27/20201169-71-69-70-1

    Hubbard's recent performances

    • Hubbard has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Hubbard has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -2 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Mark Hubbard has averaged 302.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard has an average of -0.941 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hubbard is averaging -3.862 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hubbard .

    Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hubbard has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.099 this season, which ranks 118th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.2 yards) ranks 106th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hubbard ranks 107th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.030. Additionally, he ranks 164th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.33%.
    • On the greens, Hubbard's -0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 140th on TOUR this season, and his 29.15 putts-per-round average ranks 113th. He has broken par 21.11% of the time (133rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance106301.2302.2
    Greens in Regulation %16463.33%62.15%
    Putts Per Round11329.1529.4
    Par Breakers13321.11%19.79%
    Bogey Avoidance16816.94%18.06%

    Hubbard's best finishes

    • Hubbard, who has played six tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those six events, he made the cut four times.
    • Hubbard, who has 101 points, currently sits 84th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hubbard's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he produced a 2.540 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
    • Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.760. He finished 12th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard delivered his best performance this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2025), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.513.
    • At The American Express in January 2025, Hubbard delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.280, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 18th in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).
    • Hubbard posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.371) in January 2025 at The American Express. That ranked 12th in the field.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.099-0.837
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green107-0.030-0.634
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green165-0.414-1.450
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.316-0.941
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151-0.859-3.862

    Hubbard's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6468-72-73-70-14
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3168-73-72-68-738
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3169-68-72-67-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2573-68-71-72-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3669-70-70-70-912
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans361-70-64-69-142105
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5271-65-67-71-106
    May 16-19PGA Championship2665-68-73-69-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6571-71-71-74+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-68-70-70-211
    June 13-16U.S. Open5074-69-70-76+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5271-69-69-72-77
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3268-68-69-66-1324
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6172-72-68-70+218
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC67-77E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6369-66-74-71-8--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-69-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1464-69-68-68-15--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4167-73-66-69-5--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship368-67-68-66-15--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3570-69-67-69-7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii2168-67-70-65-1036
    January 16-19The American Express1265-64-69-73-1757
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open6871-72-75-79+93
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7369-75-74-72+25
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC73-71+2--
    February 13-16The Genesis InvitationalMC75-77+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.