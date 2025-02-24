Mark Hubbard betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Mark Hubbard looks to improve upon his 64th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) Feb. 27 - March 2.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Hubbard's average finish has been 36th, and his average score 1-under, over his last six appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- In 2024, Hubbard finished 64th (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Austin Eckroat finished with 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Eckroat posted an average driving distance of 292.3 (45th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (sixth).
Hubbard's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|64
|68-72-73-70
|-1
|2/23/2023
|42
|69-71-70-68
|-2
|2/24/2022
|15
|70-64-75-70
|-1
|3/18/2021
|46
|68-73-69-72
|+2
|2/27/2020
|11
|69-71-69-70
|-1
Hubbard's recent performances
- Hubbard has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Hubbard has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -2 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Mark Hubbard has averaged 302.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has an average of -0.941 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hubbard is averaging -3.862 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.099 this season, which ranks 118th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.2 yards) ranks 106th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hubbard ranks 107th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.030. Additionally, he ranks 164th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.33%.
- On the greens, Hubbard's -0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 140th on TOUR this season, and his 29.15 putts-per-round average ranks 113th. He has broken par 21.11% of the time (133rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|106
|301.2
|302.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|164
|63.33%
|62.15%
|Putts Per Round
|113
|29.15
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|133
|21.11%
|19.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|168
|16.94%
|18.06%
Hubbard's best finishes
- Hubbard, who has played six tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut four times.
- Hubbard, who has 101 points, currently sits 84th in the FedExCup standings.
Hubbard's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he produced a 2.540 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.760. He finished 12th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard delivered his best performance this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2025), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.513.
- At The American Express in January 2025, Hubbard delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.280, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 18th in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).
- Hubbard posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.371) in January 2025 at The American Express. That ranked 12th in the field.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.099
|-0.837
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.030
|-0.634
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|165
|-0.414
|-1.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.316
|-0.941
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-0.859
|-3.862
Hubbard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|64
|68-72-73-70
|-1
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|68-73-72-68
|-7
|38
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|69-68-72-67
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|73-68-71-72
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|69-70-70-70
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|3
|61-70-64-69
|-142
|105
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|71-65-67-71
|-10
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|65-68-73-69
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|71-71-71-74
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-68-70-70
|-2
|11
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|74-69-70-76
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|71-69-69-72
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|32
|68-68-69-66
|-13
|24
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|72-72-68-70
|+2
|18
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|69-66-74-71
|-8
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|14
|64-69-68-68
|-15
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|67-73-66-69
|-5
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|3
|68-67-68-66
|-15
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|35
|70-69-67-69
|-7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|68-67-70-65
|-10
|36
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|12
|65-64-69-73
|-17
|57
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|68
|71-72-75-79
|+9
|3
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|73
|69-75-74-72
|+2
|5
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
