Mark Hubbard betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Hubbard has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Hubbard has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -2 those three times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Mark Hubbard has averaged 302.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

Hubbard has an average of -0.941 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.