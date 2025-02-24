PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Mackenzie Hughes enters play Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) following a 52nd-place finish in The Genesis Invitational his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Hughes at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In his last six appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Hughes has an average finish of 42nd, and an average score of 3-over.
    • Hughes finished 48th (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (in 2022).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Austin Eckroat posted numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Eckroat averaged 292.3 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.

    Hughes' recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/24/20224870-70-70-74+4
    3/18/20213668-72-71-70+1
    2/27/2020271-72-66-66-5
    2/28/2019MC76-73+9

    Hughes' recent performances

    • In his last five events, Hughes has an average finish of 47th.
    • Hughes has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 4-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 303.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hughes has an average of -1.175 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes is averaging -3.388 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hughes .

    Hughes' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hughes delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.289 last season (153rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.2 yards) ranked 117th, while his 54.8% driving accuracy average ranked 173rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hughes sported a -0.192 mark (136th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hughes' 0.742 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him third on TOUR last season, and his 27.89 putts-per-round average ranked sixth. He broke par 22.69% of the time (142nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance117298.2303.4
    Greens in Regulation %16263.68%69.14%
    Putts Per Round627.8930.1
    Par Breakers14222.69%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance2012.46%16.05%

    Hughes' best finishes

    • Last season Hughes took part in 26 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting six finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he had a 84.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (22 cuts made).
    • Last season Hughes' best performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he shot 9-under and finished third.
    • With 1026 points last season, Hughes finished 48th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hughes' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Hughes put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 4.306. In that event, he finished 26th.
    • Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Procore Championship, where his 6.242 mark ranked second in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes delivered his best mark last season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.478.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.615, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished third.
    • Hughes posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked third in the field.

    Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.289-1.500
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green136-0.192-1.530
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green40.4440.816
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting30.742-1.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Total360.705-3.388

    Hughes' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3075-71-71-72+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2670-73-69-68-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship368-68-69-70-9163
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1466-72-69-65-855
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3966-66-75-71-620
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4171-64-72-64-1312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship673-71-69-66-5263
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open769-64-67-70-1085
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-71+5--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC72-82+14--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3665-72-69-65-923
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4666-66-69-72-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship1669-74-75-68+2115
    July 25-283M Open1964-72-70-68-1043
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2867-69-69-66-928
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5870-71-70-69E22
    September 12-15Procore Championship470-67-66-72-13--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship865-72-68-64-19--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship6768-69-71-77+1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic568-67-65-68-14--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-75+8--
    January 16-19The American Express5870-68-66-74-105
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4068-69-76-67-818
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3670-66-71-70-717
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational5274-73-74-75+812

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.