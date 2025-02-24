Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Mackenzie Hughes enters play Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) following a 52nd-place finish in The Genesis Invitational his last time in competition.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In his last six appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Hughes has an average finish of 42nd, and an average score of 3-over.
- Hughes finished 48th (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (in 2022).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Austin Eckroat posted numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Eckroat averaged 292.3 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.
Hughes' recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/24/2022
|48
|70-70-70-74
|+4
|3/18/2021
|36
|68-72-71-70
|+1
|2/27/2020
|2
|71-72-66-66
|-5
|2/28/2019
|MC
|76-73
|+9
Hughes' recent performances
- In his last five events, Hughes has an average finish of 47th.
- Hughes has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 4-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 303.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Hughes has an average of -1.175 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes is averaging -3.388 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hughes' advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.289 last season (153rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.2 yards) ranked 117th, while his 54.8% driving accuracy average ranked 173rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hughes sported a -0.192 mark (136th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hughes' 0.742 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him third on TOUR last season, and his 27.89 putts-per-round average ranked sixth. He broke par 22.69% of the time (142nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|117
|298.2
|303.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|162
|63.68%
|69.14%
|Putts Per Round
|6
|27.89
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|142
|22.69%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|20
|12.46%
|16.05%
Hughes' best finishes
- Last season Hughes took part in 26 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 tournaments, he had a 84.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (22 cuts made).
- Last season Hughes' best performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he shot 9-under and finished third.
- With 1026 points last season, Hughes finished 48th in the FedExCup standings.
Hughes' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hughes put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 4.306. In that event, he finished 26th.
- Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Procore Championship, where his 6.242 mark ranked second in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes delivered his best mark last season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.478.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.615, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished third.
- Hughes posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked third in the field.
Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.289
|-1.500
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.192
|-1.530
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|4
|0.444
|0.816
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|0.742
|-1.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.705
|-3.388
Hughes' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|75-71-71-72
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|70-73-69-68
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-68-69-70
|-9
|163
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|66-72-69-65
|-8
|55
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|39
|66-66-75-71
|-6
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|71-64-72-64
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|6
|73-71-69-66
|-5
|263
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|69-64-67-70
|-10
|85
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-82
|+14
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|36
|65-72-69-65
|-9
|23
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|66-66-69-72
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|16
|69-74-75-68
|+2
|115
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|64-72-70-68
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|67-69-69-66
|-9
|28
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|70-71-70-69
|E
|22
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|4
|70-67-66-72
|-13
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|8
|65-72-68-64
|-19
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|67
|68-69-71-77
|+1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|5
|68-67-65-68
|-14
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|58
|70-68-66-74
|-10
|5
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|40
|68-69-76-67
|-8
|18
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|36
|70-66-71-70
|-7
|17
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|52
|74-73-74-75
|+8
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.