Luke Donald betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

In his last five events, Donald has not finished in the top 20.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.

Donald has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.

He finished with a score of 2-under in his only recent appearance.

Off the tee, Luke Donald has averaged 276.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

Donald has an average of 1.309 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.