2H AGO

Luke Donald betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Luke Donald betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Luke Donald hits the links Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Donald at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In his last six appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Donald has an average finish of 19th, and an average score of 2-under.
    • In Donald's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
    • Eckroat averaged 292.3 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.

    Donald's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/23/2023MC71-76+7
    2/24/2022MC72-72+4
    3/18/2021MC76-67+3
    2/27/20201170-66-71-72-1

    Donald's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Donald has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Donald has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • He finished with a score of 2-under in his only recent appearance.
    • Off the tee, Luke Donald has averaged 276.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Donald has an average of 1.309 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Donald has an average of -2.377 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Donald .

    Donald's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-279.0276.7
    Greens in Regulation %-55.93%46.15%
    Putts Per Round-28.2128.1
    Par Breakers-17.41%15.81%
    Bogey Avoidance-17.78%14.53%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Donald's best finishes

    • Donald took part in seven tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.
    • Last season Donald had his best performance at the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club. He shot 2-under and finished 68th (19 shots back of the winner).
    • Donald collected 6 points last season, placing 225th in the FedExCup standings.

    Donald's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---3.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.309
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.377

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Donald's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-64--
    May 16-19PGA Championship6870-69-72-71-26
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-70-2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipW/D72-69-52-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Donald as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.