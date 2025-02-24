Luke Donald betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Luke Donald hits the links Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2023.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In his last six appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Donald has an average finish of 19th, and an average score of 2-under.
- In Donald's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
- Eckroat averaged 292.3 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.
Donald's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/23/2023
|MC
|71-76
|+7
|2/24/2022
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|3/18/2021
|MC
|76-67
|+3
|2/27/2020
|11
|70-66-71-72
|-1
Donald's recent performances
- In his last five events, Donald has not finished in the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
- Donald has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He finished with a score of 2-under in his only recent appearance.
- Off the tee, Luke Donald has averaged 276.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Donald has an average of 1.309 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Donald has an average of -2.377 in his past five tournaments.
Donald's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|279.0
|276.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|55.93%
|46.15%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.21
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|17.41%
|15.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.78%
|14.53%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Donald's best finishes
- Donald took part in seven tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.
- Last season Donald had his best performance at the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club. He shot 2-under and finished 68th (19 shots back of the winner).
- Donald collected 6 points last season, placing 225th in the FedExCup standings.
Donald's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-3.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.377
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Donald's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-64
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|68
|70-69-72-71
|-2
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|W/D
|72-69-52
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Donald as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.