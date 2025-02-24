Luke Clanton betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Over his last five appearances, Clanton has finished in the top five once.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Clanton has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Luke Clanton has averaged 314.3 yards in his past five starts.

Clanton has an average of 0.311 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.