Luke Clanton betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Luke Clanton looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale when he tees off in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, for the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches .
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- This is Clanton's first time competing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the past five years.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Eckroat averaged 292.3 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.
Clanton's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Clanton has finished in the top five once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Clanton has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Luke Clanton has averaged 314.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Clanton has an average of 0.311 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clanton is averaging 1.517 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clanton's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|313.1
|314.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|75.00%
|70.49%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.20
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|28.70%
|24.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.33%
|15.63%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Clanton's best finishes
- Clanton took part in eight tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and earning four top-10 finishes.
- In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- Last season Clanton's best performance came when he shot 15-under and finished second at The RSM Classic.
Clanton's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Clanton's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.456. He finished 37th in that tournament.
- Clanton's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.910. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clanton's best effort last season was at the John Deere Classic, where his 2.085 mark ranked 19th in the field.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Clanton posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.521), which ranked 21st in the field.
- Clanton recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024. That ranked second in the field.
Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.871
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.517
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Clanton's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|76-69-69-74
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|69-68-65-72
|-14
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|2
|63-67-67-63
|-24
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|70-65-69-71
|-13
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|5
|68-67-62-69
|-14
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|70-68-72-75
|-3
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|2
|68-65-68-66
|-15
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|15
|70-72-72-73
|-1
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.