Lucas Glover betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Lucas Glover looks for better results in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches after he finished 35th shooting 8-under in this tournament in 2024.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Glover's average finish has been 21st, and his average score 3-under, over his last seven appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- In 2024, Glover finished 35th (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Austin Eckroat finished with 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (sixth).
Glover's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|35
|68-71-70-67
|-8
|2/24/2022
|30
|69-72-74-67
|+2
|3/18/2021
|19
|71-66-69-71
|-3
|2/27/2020
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|2/28/2019
|4
|66-69-72-66
|-7
Glover's recent performances
- Glover has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Glover has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Lucas Glover has averaged 293.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Glover is averaging 0.994 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Glover has an average of 2.600 in his past five tournaments.
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.017 last season, which ranked 112th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (289.9 yards) ranked 170th, and his 72.4% driving accuracy average ranked fifth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Glover had a 0.710 mark (fifth on TOUR).
- On the greens, Glover's -0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 139th last season, while he averaged 29.01 putts per round (91st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|170
|289.9
|293.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|50
|69.12%
|68.63%
|Putts Per Round
|91
|29.01
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|144
|22.58%
|23.86%
|Bogey Avoidance
|37
|13.08%
|10.13%
Glover's best finishes
- Glover participated in 27 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 20 times.
- Last season Glover's best performance came when he shot 18-under and finished third at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
- Glover placed 78th in the FedExCup standings with 596 points last season.
Glover's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Glover's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he posted a 1.960 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
- Glover put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 13.498.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best effort last season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.416. He finished 11th in that event.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Glover delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.848, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).
- Glover recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024. That ranked third in the field.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.017
|0.766
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.710
|0.609
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|48
|0.168
|0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.215
|0.994
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.646
|2.600
Glover's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|68-71-70-67
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|73-70-74-72
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|11
|68-69-72-69
|-6
|70
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|70-72-70-72
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|20
|71-73-72-75
|+3
|98
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|69-69-68-71
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|71-70-73-69
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-68-70-69
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|69-70-71-67
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-79
|+13
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|70-67-71-66
|-6
|16
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|23
|64-68-67-69
|-16
|37
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-78
|+13
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|69-70-69-71
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|3
|65-67-68-66
|-22
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|3
|69-66-68-62
|-19
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|24
|72-68-70-65
|-13
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|42
|68-67-66-77
|-6
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|30
|71-70-68-65
|-8
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|67-69-64-70
|-10
|36
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|73-70-70
|-3
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|3
|66-69-68-67
|-18
|338
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|74-74-72-67
|-1
|30
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.