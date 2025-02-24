PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Lucas Glover betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Lucas Glover looks for better results in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches after he finished 35th shooting 8-under in this tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for Glover at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Glover's average finish has been 21st, and his average score 3-under, over his last seven appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • In 2024, Glover finished 35th (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • Austin Eckroat finished with 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (sixth).

    Glover's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/20243568-71-70-67-8
    2/24/20223069-72-74-67+2
    3/18/20211971-66-69-71-3
    2/27/2020MC72-73+5
    2/28/2019466-69-72-66-7

    Glover's recent performances

    • Glover has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Glover has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Lucas Glover has averaged 293.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Glover is averaging 0.994 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Glover has an average of 2.600 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Glover .

    Glover's advanced stats and rankings

    • Glover put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.017 last season, which ranked 112th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (289.9 yards) ranked 170th, and his 72.4% driving accuracy average ranked fifth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Glover had a 0.710 mark (fifth on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Glover's -0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 139th last season, while he averaged 29.01 putts per round (91st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance170289.9293.8
    Greens in Regulation %5069.12%68.63%
    Putts Per Round9129.0128.2
    Par Breakers14422.58%23.86%
    Bogey Avoidance3713.08%10.13%

    Glover's best finishes

    • Glover participated in 27 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 20 times.
    • Last season Glover's best performance came when he shot 18-under and finished third at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
    • Glover placed 78th in the FedExCup standings with 596 points last season.

    Glover's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Glover's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he posted a 1.960 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
    • Glover put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 13.498.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best effort last season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.416. He finished 11th in that event.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Glover delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.848, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).
    • Glover recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024. That ranked third in the field.

    Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee112-0.0170.766
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green50.7100.609
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green480.1680.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.2150.994
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.6462.600

    Glover's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3568-71-70-67-819
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3073-70-74-72+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-69E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1168-69-72-69-670
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2570-72-70-72-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2071-73-72-75+398
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3369-69-68-71-727
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1671-70-73-69-1110
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-68-70-69-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1269-70-71-67-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-74+8--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-79+13--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4470-67-71-66-616
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2364-68-67-69-1637
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC77-78+13--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship1369-70-69-71-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship365-67-68-66-22--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship369-66-68-62-19--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2472-68-70-65-13--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship4268-67-66-77-6--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3071-70-68-65-8--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii2167-69-64-70-1036
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC73-70-70-3--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am366-69-68-67-18338
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC75-67E--
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational3174-74-72-67-130

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.