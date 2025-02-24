Lucas Glover betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Glover has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.

Over his last five appearances, Glover has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Lucas Glover has averaged 293.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Glover is averaging 0.994 Strokes Gained: Putting.